Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Raisel Iglesias headshot

Raisel Iglesias News: Notches fourth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2025 at 11:10pm

Iglesias recorded one strikeout and didn't allow a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Twins.

Iglesias was handed a one-run advantage and needed just 11 pitches to retire the side in order. The 35-year-old closer has already given up three home runs through eight outings this year -- nearly matching 2024's regular-season total of four homers allowed -- but he's otherwise pitched well and has a 3.38 ERA and 8:1 K:BB while going 4-for-5 in save chances.

Raisel Iglesias
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now