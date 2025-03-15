Ramon Urias Injury: Battling hamstring soreness

Manager Brandon Hyde said Saturday that Urias has been out since Wednesday due to a sore hamstring, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Hyde added that Urias was able to go through a full workout Saturday, and he'll likely be back in the lineup within a few days. The 30-year-old infielder is likely to grab a spot on the Orioles' Opening Day bench after turning in an .882 OPS in spring training, and he could be asked to start more often at the beginning of the year if Gunnar Henderson (side) is unavailable.