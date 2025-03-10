Rece Hinds News: Cut from big-league camp

The Reds optioned Hinds to Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

Hinds made waves last summer when he was called up from Triple-A in July and proceeded to hit five home runs in his first six big-league games, but he faded badly thereafter, slashing .042/.148/.083 with nine strikeouts in his final 27 plate appearances of the season with Cincinnati. Making consistent contact had remained an issue this spring for Hinds, who struck out in six of his 14 at-bats in Cactus League play. He should handle an everyday role in the outfield as he heads back to Louisville to begin the upcoming season, but Hinds likely need to refine his approach at the plate and cut down on strikeouts before garnering serious consideration for a promotion back to the majors.