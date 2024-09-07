Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Scoring is Way Down

Weekly Hitter Rankings: Scoring is Way Down

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on September 7, 2024

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Be it the cooler temperatures, quality of lineups or simply matchups, the first week of September has generated the fewest runs per game of the season. This favors streaming pitchers and playing batters with the highest volume and best matchups.

The team topping the rankings for this period is the Cleveland Guardians. They're one of only six teams to play seven games, three of which are against the vulnerable Chicago White Sox rotation.

Two of the most potent offenses over the second half only have five games, making it a tough decision whether to play hitters on the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres.

Please visit again Sunday night/Monday morning for the weekly hitter rankings.

Week of September 9 - 15

Weekly Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
ARZ514508381701009780767474
ATL624421061069099100101979797
BAL6150689998997103108939796
BOS734341071049595101120115117116
CHC6150611312810510410510399101101
Pitching Matchups

TMMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ Eovaldi RBradford L Myers RPeralta RCivale R
ATLMartinez R@Gore L@Irvin R Knack RFlaherty RKershaw L
BAL@Crawford R@Houck R@Pivetta R @Hurter L@Madden R@Montero R
BOSPovich LSuarez RKremer R@Schmidt R@Cortes L@Cole R@Rodon L
CHC@Buehler R@Yamamoto R@Miller R @Freeland L@Senzatela R@Blalock R
CHWLively RCobb RBoyd L Spence RBasso LGinn R
CIN@Morton R@Gray R@Lynn R@Pallante R@Ober R@Woods Richardson R@Festa R
CLE@Nastrini R@Cannon R@Martin RPepiot RLittell RSprings LBradley R
COL @Montero R@Mize R@Skubal LAssad RTaillon RHendricks R
DET Blalock RGomber LFeltner REflin RBurnes RPovich L
HOU Bido RSears LEstes R@Aldegheri L@Anderson L@Dana R
KC@Rodon L@Stroman R@Gil R @Ortiz R@Keller R@Jones R
LAA@Festa R@Lopez R@Matthews R Kikuchi LVerlander RBlanco R
LADHendricks RImanaga LWicks L @Schwellenbach R@Sale L@Morton R
MIA@Skenes R@Falter L@Wentz L@Herz L@Parker L@Corbin L@Gore L
MIL @Birdsong R@Snell L@Black R@Pfaadt R@Rodriguez L@Nelson R
MINDetmers LCanning RKochanowicz R Aguiar RMartinez RLowder R
NYM@Bassitt R@Francis R@Gausman R @Nola R@Johnson R@Sanchez L
NYYSinger RLugo RRagans LCriswell RBello RCrawford RHouck R
OAK @Arrighetti R@Brown R@Valdez L@Crochet L@Flexen R@Nastrini R
PHISprings LBradley RBaz R Quintana LSeverino RBlackburn R
PITBellozo ROller RMazur R Marsh RWacha RSinger R
SD @Kirby R@Woo R @Webb R@Beck R@Birdsong R
SEA Darvish RPerez LdeGrom RLeiter RHeaney LEovaldi R
SF Civale RRea RMontas RKing RCease RMusgrove R
STL Lowder RWilliamson LJunis R@Berrios R@Rodriguez R@Bassitt R
TB@Sanchez L@Suarez L@Wheeler R@Williams R@Bibee R@Lively R@Cobb R
TEX @Gallen R@Kelly R@Miller R@Gilbert R@Castillo R@Kirby R
TORBlackburn RPeterson LManaea L Fedde RGibson RMikolas R
WSH Lopez RFried LMcCaughan RCabrera RBellozo ROller R

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
