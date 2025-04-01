Fantasy Baseball
Reynaldo Lopez Injury: Slated for surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Lopez will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Imaging on Lopez's shoulder only revealed inflammation, but the 31-year-old righty will go under the knife to determine if he has any structural damage that needs correcting. Atlanta will have more information on the duration of Lopez's IL stint once the surgery is completed, but he shouldn't be expected to return for at least a couple of months.

