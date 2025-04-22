Rob Refsnyder News: Homers off righty

Refsnyder started in place of a slumping Ceddanne Rafaela and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-2 win over the White Sox.

Refsnyder, a lineup staple when the Red Sox face a left-hander, got a rare start against a righty and delivered a home run in his first at-bat. It was his first home run. Boston hasn't seen too many southpaws thus far, and Refsnyder entered Monday's game with just 21 plate appearances. Rafaela's bat showed life in the first two games of the series but overall its done little to help with a .582 OPS and three extra-base hits in 74 plate appearances. Refsnyder has the same number of XBH over 25 plate appearances.