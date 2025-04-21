Robbie Ray News: Goes five frames in no-decision

Ray allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four batters over five innings in a no-decision against Milwaukee on Monday.

Both of the runs Ray allowed came on a second-inning Caleb Durbin homer. While the veteran hurler otherwise kept the Brewers out of the scoring column, he again struggled with his efficiency, needed 92 pitches (55 of which were strikes) to get through five frames. Ray completed just four innings in each of his two previous appearances, and he exceeded 90 pitches in each of those outings as well. He's been okay so far this season with a 3-0 record and 4.07 ERA, but his 1.56 WHIP is far from ideal. Ray's biggest issue has been walks -- with the three free passes Monday, he's now issued a league-high 18 walks in just 24.1 frames on the campaign.