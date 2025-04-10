Ryan Bliss Injury: Expected to miss 4-to-5 months
Bliss will undergo surgery Friday to repair his left biceps tear and is expected to be sidelined 4-to-5 months, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.
Bliss suffered the injury on a swing during Tuesday's game against the Astros and was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. The 25-year-old had been serving as the Mariners' primary second baseman but is now looking at a lengthy rehab. Dylan Moore should see the bulk of the playing time at second base for Seattle moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now