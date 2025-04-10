Ryan Bliss Injury: Expected to miss 4-to-5 months

Bliss will undergo surgery Friday to repair his left biceps tear and is expected to be sidelined 4-to-5 months, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Bliss suffered the injury on a swing during Tuesday's game against the Astros and was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. The 25-year-old had been serving as the Mariners' primary second baseman but is now looking at a lengthy rehab. Dylan Moore should see the bulk of the playing time at second base for Seattle moving forward.