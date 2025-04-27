Fantasy Baseball
Ryan Feltner

Ryan Feltner Injury: Working through back issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2025 at 9:18am

Feltner (back) will not start against the Reds on Sunday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Feltner told reporters that he felt his back tighten up two days after his last outing against the Royals this past Tuesday. He was originally slated to start in Sunday's series finale, but he'll have his start pushed back to Monday to get an extra day of rest. Bradley Blalock was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and will start against Cincinnati.

Ryan Feltner
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
