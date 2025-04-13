Ryan Mountcastle News: Hits first homer in loss

Mountcastle went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays.

Mountcastle launched a solo homer in the second inning and later came around to score again in the sixth. The 28-year-old entered Sunday with just two extra-base hits on the season, so it was encouraging to see him go deep for the first time. On the year, he's slashing .271/.300/.375 with one home run, four RBI and eight runs scored across 50 plate appearances.