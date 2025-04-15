Ryan Pepiot News: Peppered for six runs

Pepiot (1-2) took the loss against the Red Sox on Tuesday, allowing six runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out eight in six innings.

Pepiot was able to register eight punchouts for the second time this season, thanks in large part to the 17 whiffs he generated in 102 pitches (of which 70 were strikes). However, he still had issues with his command and gave up a season-high nine hits, and two of the six runs he yielded came on solo homers from Jarren Duran and Alex Bregman in the second and third innings, respectively. Pepiot has started the season with a 4.91 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB across 22 innings. He'll look to get back into the win column in his next start, tentatively slated for this weekend at home against Aaron Judge and the Yankees.