Ryne Nelson News: Has minor-league options

Nelson still has minor-league options remaining and could open the season at Triple-A Reno, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Arizona has seven legitimate starters in camp competing for five spots.

For Nelson, who was second among starters in innings pitched in 2024, to not have a spot on lock seems odd, but manager Torey Lovullo has a ridiculous amount of starting pitchers on hand. It starts with Zac Gallen, Corbin Burnes, Merrill Kelly and Eduardo Rodriguez. The last spot is coming down to Nelson, Brandon Pfaadt or Jordan Montgomery. Nelson and Pfaadt, who also has options left and led the Diamondbacks in innings in 2024, could start the year in the Aces' rotation.