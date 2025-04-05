Fantasy Baseball
Sal Frelick headshot

Sal Frelick News: Four hits in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Frelick went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, two runs scored and an RBI in Saturday's 11-7 loss to the Reds.

Frelick served as the catalyst for Milwaukee's offense Saturday, picking up his first two extra-base hits of the season. The 24-year-old outfielder has gotten off to a nice start overall this year, going 13-for-33 (.394) with a pair of stolen bases in his first nine games.

Sal Frelick
Milwaukee Brewers
