Sam Huff News: Set to open year with Giants

Huff is expected to operate as the Giants' backup catcher to begin the regular season Thursday versus the Reds, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Huff appears to be set to make his Giants debut in the team's opening series in Cincinnati after being claimed off waivers by the team in January. Patrick Bailey is expected to be San Francisco's starting catcher while Huff will handle the top reserve role with Tom Murphy (back) on the shelf for the time being.