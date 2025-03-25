Fantasy Baseball
Sean Murphy headshot

Sean Murphy Injury: IL move official

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Atlanta placed Murphy (ribs) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Murphy was ruled out 4-to-6 week after suffering a fractured rib on his left side in early March, so the move to the IL is procedural. With the 30-year-old sidelined for the start of the season, prospect Drake Baldwin recently had his contract selected and is expected to begin the campaign as Atlanta's primary catcher.

Sean Murphy
Atlanta Braves
