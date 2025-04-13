Fantasy Baseball
Seranthony Dominguez headshot

Seranthony Dominguez News: Strong start in setup role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Dominguez picked up a hold Sunday against Toronto after throwing 1.1 clean innings. He struck out one.

Dominguez came on to protect a 4-3 lead with two runners on base in the sixth inning, striking out Bo Bichette on a foul tip to end the frame before retiring the side in the seventh frame. Dominguez has yielded just one hit over seven shutout innings to begin the season, but the right-hander doesn't carry much fantasy value outside of leagues that record holds while closer Felix Bautista is healthy for the Orioles.

