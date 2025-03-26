Shelby Miller News: Wins roster spot

The Diamondbacks selected Miller's contract from Triple-A Reno on Wednesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Miller pitched his way into Arizona's bullpen by allowing just two runs and striking out 11 batters in seven innings during Cactus League play. He finished the 2024 campaign with a 4.53 ERA over 55.2 frames, however, so Arizona will likely limit the 34-year-old to low-leverage situations to begin the season. Rene Pinto was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.