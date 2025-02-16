Shohei Ohtani News: Hurls 14 pitches in bullpen session

Ohtani (shoulder/elbow) threw 14 pitches in a bullpen session consisting of two-seam and four-seam fastballs Saturday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Per manager Dave Roberts, Ohtani's velocity sat in the 92-to-94 mph range during the throwing session, which pitching coach Mark Prior described as the two-way star "dipping his toe back in the water." The bullpen was Ohtani's first this spring, though he's been using his full arsenal while throwing from flat ground. Ohtani isn't expected to pitch in any Cactus League games and is unlikely to take the mound in a regular-season contest until around early May, but he should be in the Dodgers' lineup as a hitter when the team plays its opening series against the Cubs in Tokyo, Japan on March 18-19.