Top MLB Player Prop Bets for Friday, May 16

Top MLB Player Prop Bets to Watch for May 16: Expert Picks & Insights

Friday brings another packed schedule across baseball. Among the highlight matchups will be the Subway Series matchup as the New York Yankees host the New York Mets. With a bevy of player props to choose from, let's try to narrowing down the field by highlighting three of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 24-5 (+13.82 units)

Best MLB Player Prop Bets Today

Dodgers vs Angels: Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman Key Betting Insights

Mookie Betts over 0.5 runs (-120) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Freddie Freeman over 0.5 RBI (+110) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Betts has started to heat up at the plate. Over his last 15 games, he is 19-for-56 (.339) with six walks and a .518 slugging percentage. That helped him score at least one run in nine of the 14 games he has started. In total, he has scored 20 runs in that 15-game span.

Betts has a favorable opportunity to stay locked in at the plate with Jack Kochanowicz starting for the Angels. He has a 1.49 WHIP this season with just 24 strikeouts across 43 innings. For his career, he has a paltry 10.8% strikeout rate. In a game in which the Dodgers could score runs in bunches, taking Betts to score at least one run is appealing.

Staying with the theme, the Dodgers have plenty of scoring upside in this matchup. Freeman is another hitter to target props for. Over 30 games since coming off the injured list, he is hitting .383 with a 1.135 OPS. He posted seven home runs and nine doubles during that span, which helped him record 30 RBI. With Betts and Shohei Ohtani hitting in front of him, Freeman should have plenty of RBI opportunities throughout the season. Betting him to record at least one RBI is even more enticing here since it comes with plus odds.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies: Corbin Carroll Singles Prop Bet

Corbin Carroll over 0.5 singles (+100) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

The Rockies pitching staff is a mess. They have a team ERA of 5.73, which is the highest mark in baseball. Their team WHIP checks in at 1.59, and they have struck out just 283 batters over 372 innings. As of early Friday morning, they hadn't named their starter for this game against the Diamondbacks. However, they don't have any options that would make you want to avoid attacking this matchup with hitters on the Diamondbacks.

After hitting a disappointing .231 batting average last season, Carroll has batted .284 through 44 games this year. He has certainly hit for power, posting a .612 slugging percentage. However, he has also recorded at least one single in eight of his last 14 games. At even-money, taking him to record at least one single in this favorable matchup might be too good to pass up.

