Shohei Ohtani News: Set for bullpen session

Ohtani is set to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani will throw off the mound for the first time since Feb. 25 as he gears up to make his return to the Dodgers' rotation at some point this season. The 30-year-old last pitched in 2023 with the Angels, posting a 3.14 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with 167 strikeouts over 132 innings in 23 starts. It's unclear if the team has a timeline for Ohtani's official return to the mound, but the expectation remains that it'll be during the 2025 campaign.