Shohei Ohtani News: Tossing another bullpen Saturday
Ohtani (elbow) is throwing a bullpen session Saturday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Ohtani threw what was described as a "light" bullpen in the outfield Thursday, and Saturday's session is slated to be "fuller," per Plunkett. The two-way star doesn't yet have a timeline to face hitters, but he's back to ramping up after slowing down his throwing progression in the early part of March as he focused on his preparations as a hitter. If Ohtani's throwing rehab doesn't experience any additional delays, he could make his first MLB pitching appearance since 2023 at some point in May.
