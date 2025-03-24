Fantasy Baseball
Sonny Gray headshot

Sonny Gray Injury: Has been battling flu

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2025 at 2:38pm

Gray has been battling the flu recently, which has sapped him of his strength, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

It could help explain why Gray's velocity has been down this spring, though the righty suspects that starting his offseason throwing program later than usual also played a part. Gray said Monday that he's feeling better, and it does not seem as though his availability for Opening Day on Thursday is in question.

Sonny Gray
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
