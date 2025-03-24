Sonny Gray Injury: Has been battling flu
Gray has been battling the flu recently, which has sapped him of his strength, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
It could help explain why Gray's velocity has been down this spring, though the righty suspects that starting his offseason throwing program later than usual also played a part. Gray said Monday that he's feeling better, and it does not seem as though his availability for Opening Day on Thursday is in question.
