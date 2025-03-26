Spencer Steer Injury: Participates in exhibition

Steer (shoulder) was included in the lineup as a designated hitter for High-A Dayton's exhibition game against the Reds on Tuesday.

The Dragons operated with a 10-player batting order to accommodate Steer, who missed most of the Cactus League season due to shoulder discomfort. He's expected to open the season on the injured list. Without Steer, the Reds will get by with a mix of Jeimer Candelario, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Gavin Lux at DH and the corner infield positions.