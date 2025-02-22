Spencer Steer Injury: Will DH initially

Steer (shoulder) will serve as a designated hitter in one of Saturday's split-games, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Steer is nursing a shoulder injury but is expected to being throwing soon, per manager Terry Francona. He might also play first base with the caveat that he's not to throw until he's ready. Steer, who made 100 starts in the outfield (98 in left field) last season and is expected to be in the mix in 2025, will need to go through a progression before playing there.