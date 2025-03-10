Starling Marte Injury: Getting first spring start at DH

Marte (knee) will serve as the Mets' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

Marte will be making his spring debut Monday after lingering soreness in his right knee prompted the Mets to take it slow with him during camp. Though the 36-year-old will join the lineup in a non-defensive role, he's expected to resume seeing action in the outfield in the coming days, which should clear up any concern about his status heading into Opening Day. Marte has been a regular for most of his first three seasons in New York, but he'll likely be headed for more of a short-side platoon role in 2025 as the Mets aim to preserve his health for the long haul while opening up more opportunities against right-handed pitching for the lefty-hitting Jesse Winker.