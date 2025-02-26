Stuart Fairchild News: Back in action after thumb surgery

Fairchild (thumb) has gone 0-for-5 with a strikeout through his first two Cactus League games.

He'll be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, with all three of his starts having come in center field. Though he missed the final month of the 2024 season while recovering from a right thumb sprain that required surgery, Fairchild appears to have had a normal offseason and will be looking to compete for a short-side platoon role in the Cincinnati outfield throughout the spring. He has no minor-league options remaining, which may work in his favor in his bid for a spot on the Opening Day roster.