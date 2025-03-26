Stuart Fairchild News: Set to lose roster spot

The Reds are expected to designate Fairchild for assignment Thursday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Even though Austin Hays (calf) is set to open the season on the injured list, the Reds won't keep Fairchild on hand as outfield depth. Instead, Cincinnati will keep Jacob Hurtubise and Blake Dunn on the Opening Day roster as reserve options in the outfield behind projected starters TJ Friedl and Jake Fraley, while utility players Gavin Lux and Santiago Espinal could also see time in left field during Hays' upcoming absence. Fairchild struggled to a .215/.286/.368 slash line in 233 plate appearances with Cincinnati in 2024 and didn't fare any better this spring with a .417 OPS and 28.9 percent strikeout rate over 45 plate appearances in the Cactus League.