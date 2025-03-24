Fantasy Baseball
Tanner Rainey News: Headed to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Rainey was reassigned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.

Rainey will open the season at Triple-A after producing an impressive 1.13 ERA and 0.50 WHIP with 12 strikeouts over eight innings in eight appearances with the Pirates during spring training. The right-hander appeared in 50 games with the Nationals in 2024, compiling a 4.76 ERA with 44 strikeouts over 51 innings, and he'll now look to get into a groove with Indianapolis in an attempt to earn a promotion this summer.

