Thomas Saggese News: Out of Sunday's lineup

Saggese is not in the Cardinals' starting lineup against the Phillies on Sunday.

Saggese will begin Sunday's contest in the dugout, with Brendan Donovan shifting over to shortstop and Nolan Gorman getting the start at second base. Saggese is expected to see more regular work at shortstop while Masyn Winn (back) is on the 10-day injured list. Saggese has started the season 8-for-17 with one home run and four RBI.