Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Thomas Saggese headshot

Thomas Saggese News: Out of Sunday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Saggese is not in the Cardinals' starting lineup against the Phillies on Sunday.

Saggese will begin Sunday's contest in the dugout, with Brendan Donovan shifting over to shortstop and Nolan Gorman getting the start at second base. Saggese is expected to see more regular work at shortstop while Masyn Winn (back) is on the 10-day injured list. Saggese has started the season 8-for-17 with one home run and four RBI.

Thomas Saggese
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now