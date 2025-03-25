Tim Anderson News: Contract selected

The Angels selected Anderson's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

Although he only slashed .263/.311/.333 with three RBI and four runs scored across 61 Cactus League plate appearances, Anderson will end up with a spot on the Angels' Opening Day roster. He narrowly outperformed Kevin Newman (.216/.326/.243) this spring, though it's still unclear which player will get the starting nod at shortstop while Zach Neto recovers from a shoulder injury. Angel Perdomo was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.