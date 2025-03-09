Tommy Pham Injury: Exits early with hip tightness

Pham was removed from Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers due to left hip tightness, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Pham went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a strikeout before checking out of the game in the bottom of the third inning. The severity of Pham's injury isn't yet known, and the veteran outfielder could be put through further tests before the Pirates provide an update on his status.