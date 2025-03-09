Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tommy Pham headshot

Tommy Pham Injury: Exits early with hip tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2025 at 12:10pm

Pham was removed from Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers due to left hip tightness, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Pham went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a strikeout before checking out of the game in the bottom of the third inning. The severity of Pham's injury isn't yet known, and the veteran outfielder could be put through further tests before the Pirates provide an update on his status.

Tommy Pham
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now