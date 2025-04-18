Fantasy Baseball
Trent Grisham News: Drives in lone run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Grisham went 1-for-3 with an RBI single in Friday's 1-0 win over the Rays.

Grisham was responsible for Friday's lone run, when his RBI single off Drew Rasmussen brought Paul Goldschmidt home in the second inning. Grisham has struggled at the plate as of late, but he's begun the season slashing .310/.383/.619 with four walks, 10 runs scored, four home runs and 11 RBI in 47 plate appearances.

