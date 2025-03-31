Fantasy Baseball
Trevor Larnach News: Absent from Monday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Larnach is not in the lineup for Monday's contest versus the White Sox.

Larnach made two starts at designated hitter and one in left field as the Twins faced all righties in their first series against the Cardinals. However, with southpaw Martin Perez toeing the rubber Monday, the left-handed hitting Larnach will take a seat. Ryan Jeffers is in the DH slot, Willi Castro is handling left field and Mickey Gasper will be at second base.

