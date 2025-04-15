Trevor Megill News: Available to pitch

Megill (knee) was available to pitch Sunday versus the Diamondbacks and Monday against the Tigers, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Megill imploded Saturday in Arizona and it was revealed that he had recently undergone an MRI on his knee and would be seeking a second opinion. Evidently, he has checked out well enough to pitch. Megill had pitched well prior to struggling in his last appearance and remains at the top of the Brewers' bullpen hierarchy. However, he's a bit of a health red flag right now.