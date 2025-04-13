Trevor Megill News: Getting knee scans evaluated

Megill is set to receive a second opinion on his knee this week after recently undergoing an MRI, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Though he got his knee checked out, Megill wasn't shut down after the MRI came back clean. He proceeded to pitch in both of the Brewers' first two games of their series in Arizona this weekend. Though he struck out two and allowing one walk in a scoreless inning in Friday's 7-0 win, Megill unraveled in Saturday's 5-4 loss, blowing a save chance and recording just one out while giving up three earned runs on two hits and three walks. After the disastrous performance, Megill is getting checked out again as a precaution, but the right-hander didn't use the injury as an excuse for the blown save while speaking to the media Sunday. He'll presumably remain available for Sunday's series finale, though the Brewers will probably look to stay away from him after he tossed 37 pitches over the past two days.