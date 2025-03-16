Fantasy Baseball
Trey Mancini News: Hits homer Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2025 at 4:46am

Mancini went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Saturday's spring game against the White Sox.

The veteran signed an NRI deal with the Diamondbacks just prior to camp and has hit well, going 9-for-21 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over 13 Cactus League games. Most of Mancini's appearances have come off the bench against lesser-quality pitching, signaling that's he's not likely to win an Opening Day roster spot. He told Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports that he does not intend to opt out of his minor-league contract if doesn't make the team's initial 26-man roster.

