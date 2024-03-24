NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), includes a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

STARTING PITCHER

Andrew Abbott/Frankie Montas/Nick Martinez, Reds: Abbott will open the regular season in the Reds' rotation due to Brandon Williamson missing the first several weeks of the season due to a shoulder injury and Nick Lodolo (lower leg) not yet ready to return. Abbott posted a 3.87 ERA over 21 starts as a rookie, though he faded badly down the stretch. When either Lodolo or Williamson are ready to return, either he or Martinez will be the odd man out. Montas, who missed most of the last two seasons with right shoulder injuries, signed a one-year, $14 million contract with the Reds with a $20 million mutual option for 2025. Despite having a rough spring, he'll start Opening Day. The mix of Montas and Great American Ballpark could be volatile, but if healthy - which has proven to be a longshot - he offers the stuff to succeed. Martinez enjoyed a solid 2023 in 63 appearances for the Padres, including nine starts. He posted a 3.43 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 106 strikeouts in 110.1 innings to earn a two-year, $25 million deal from the Reds. Due to the injuries, Martinez will open the season as Cinci's fifth starter, though could move back to a long-relief role. Abbott - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5; Montas - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Martinez - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7

Aaron Ashby/DL Hall/Jakob Junis/Wade Miley/Colin Rea/Joe Ross, Brewers: Six pitchers for four spots. Injuries and remaining options will help drive who breaks camp with Milwaukee. Ashby missed all of 2023 while recovering from the left shoulder surgery he underwent last April and hasn't had a strong spring. With two minor-league options remaining, he was the odd man out and was sent down Friday. Hall, acquired as part of the Corbin Burnes deal, will be given every shot. The 25-year-old's future is likely in relief due to his shaky control having walked 34 across 55 minor-league innings last year, though he should open 2024 in the rotation. Junis will be part of the Opening Day roster; the only question is the role. He brings a wealth of starting experience, but the lack of quality second pitch to go with his slider means he's better suited for the 'pen. Junis is also dealing with shoulder soreness. Miley will start…if healthy. That's a big if, as left shoulder soreness sidelined him this spring. Now healthy, Miley could be ready to begin the year, but will more likely appear one or two rotations in. Rea, who accumulated a 4.55 ERA and 1.19 WHIP alongside a 110:38 K:BB across 124.2 innings last season, will open in the rotation. He's done OK this spring and represents a back-end starting option. Ross hasn't pitched in the majors since 2021 after Tommy John surgery in 2022. He's viewed by manager Pat Murphy as a starter, yet seems more likely to open in the minors. Ashby/Junis/Ross - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5; Hall - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Miley - 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11: Rea - 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Javier Assad/Jordan Wicks, Cubs: Assad will open the season in the Cubs' rotation as Jameson Taillon's back injury opened up another spot, having won the position over Drew Smyly this spring. He split time between starting and relieving the last two seasons, the latter possibly ending up his role again. Wicks won the No. 4 spot with Assad covering the fifth. Hayden Wesneski was in the mix, but looks likely to open the year at Triple-A to build experience and log innings. The left-handed Wicks had a strong 2.60 ERA across 17.1 Cactus League innings while showing flashes of promise during his MLB debut last season. Expect ups-and-down from him, though he should have some leash with Taillon opening the year on the injured list. Assad - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5; Wicks - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Jhony Brito/Dylan Cease/Michael King/Matt Waldron, Padres: Brito and King were two centerpiece components in the Juan Soto deal. Cease came from the White Sox with Drew Thorpe, who was also part of the Soto trade and one of the players who went to Chicago. Brito compiled a solid spring and is penciled into the SD rotation. He didn't do well in Korea, yet that likely won't change his status. Keep in mind his splits as a reliever (1.43 ERA, 0.85 WHIP) are far better than as a starter (6.32 ERA, 1.48 WHIP). Cease slots in as the No. 3 starter. He took a big step back in 2023 with a 4.58 ERA and 1.42 WHIP across 33 starts, though he still was able to rack up 214 strikeouts across 177 innings. The advanced metrics are much kinder to Cease's numbers, and he does benefit from moving to the NL. King bounced between relieving and starting last season, but his sterling performance as a starter raised his profile. He offers a four-pitch repertoire against lefties with his changeup leading the way and zigs and zags against righties with sinkers and sweepers. King is also projected as the team's fourth starter. Waldron - and Randy Vasquez - are backup options whose path to the rotation took a hit when Cease was acquired. Brito - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Cease - 12-team Mixed: $11; 15-team Mixed: $22; 12-team NL: $33; King - 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11: Waldron - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Patrick Corbin/Jake Irvin/Trevor Williams, Nationals: MacKenzie Gore and Josiah Gray are the only two givens in the Nats' rotation. Corbin, entering the final season of the ill-fated, six-year, $140 million deal given to him by Washington, is projected to start the season, but a candidate to be DFA'ed during the year. The left-hander's 5.20 ERA and 1.48 WHIP ranked 42nd and 44th among 44 qualifiers, which is all you really need to know. Zach Davies cratered last season in Arizona, stumbling to a woeful 7.00 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 19.1 percent strikeout rate over 82.1 innings. On an NRI, he was originally likely be one of the team's five starters to begin the year, but was released Friday. Irvin is better suited to pitch out of the bullpen, yet may be forced into starting. If not, he'll be a long-reliever and eat up innings with middling stuff. Williams made 30 starts for Washington last season and is in line to be the team's fourth or fifth starter. He was passable the first two months of the year, though the advanced metrics predicted the massive decline that eventually occurred. Cade Cavalli is still recovering from Tommy John surgery, but might be an option in June. Corbin - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5; Irvin - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $3; Williams - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $4

Bailey Falter/Marco Gonzales/Jared Jones/Luis Ortiz/Martin Perez, Pirates: Mitch Keller is the only nailed down in the Pittsburgh rotation. Gonzales and Perez pretty much have secure spots, but the last two are up in the air. Gonzales only managed 10 starts and 50 innings in 2023 before undergoing surgery to address a forearm issue. And while he is healthy, he's been bombed this spring. Perez, who posted an ERA above 4.40 in six of his last seven campaigns save for his out-of-the-blue 2022 campaign, signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Pirates in December. He's having a strong spring and could be a target for contenders at the deadline. Falter entered the spring as the favorite for a rotation spot. His performance has been less than convincing, though he's posted 15 Ks in 16 innings and could end up in a long-relief role. Jones, who boasts an upper-90s fastball along with a plus 89MPH slider that touches 94 and adequate third and fourth pitches in his curveball and changeup, was slated to open the year in the minors and join the Bucs this summer. He's shown enough this spring where he could break camp. Ortiz pitched in 18 MLB games last season to gain valuable experience. He failed to build off his solid 2022 end-of-year performance while struggling with the addition of a new pitch. Ortiz has pitched well enough this spring where he should be in the rotation over Falter. Falter - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $3; Gonzales - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5; Jones - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Ortiz - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $4; Perez - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Ryan Feltner/Austin Gomber/Dakota Hudson/Peter Lambert/Cal Quantrill, Rockies: This exciting crop of pitchers are in the mix to fill the 2-to-5 slots in the Colorado rotation. Feltner's number don't inspire confidence. Despite that, he has a shot to open the season in the back end of the staff. Gomber posted a 7.05 ERA in 15 home starts compared to a 3.68 over 12 on the road, which is the reverse of what he posted in 2021. He's penciled in as the No. 2 starter. Hudson inked a one-year, $1.5 million contract during the offseason after spending his career in St. Louis. He hasn't been able to recapture his pre-2020 TJS form, but may enter as the team's fourth or fifth starter. Lambert profiles better as a reliever as he lacks swing-and-miss stuff, though his history with the team could garner him a rotation spot. If not, he'll pitch out of the bullpen. Quantrill was solid from 2020-2022, but made a pair of trips to the injured list last year with shoulder trouble and struggled to an ERA north of 6.00 across his final 12 starts. Acquired by the Rockies, he's projected as the third starter while German Marquez is sidelined for the first half of the year, but will miss pitching in Cleveland once he's exposed to the thin air of Coors Field. Feltner/Lambert - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $3; Gomber - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5; Hudson - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Quantrill - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Kyle Harrison/Jordan Hicks/Keaton Winn, Giants: The signing of Blake Snell to a two-year, $62 million deal with a one-year opt-out gives SF a solid one-two starting pitching combo. Harrison, Wicks and Winn fill the final three spots while Alex Cobb is sidelined the first few weeks of the season after October hip surgery. Harrison, a southpaw, is expected to make a big leap in 2024 after registering seven major-league starts last season with a 4.15 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 35:11 K:BB across 34.2 innings. At only 22, he offers elite stuff and his control improved when he went to the majors. Harrison threw 100.1 innings between the two levels, so he may be capped at 150 or so. Hicks is transitioning from relieving to starting after signing a four-year, $44 million contract with the Giants in January. He has elite velocity, but the jury is still out if he can make the switch. The risk is that SF shifts Hicks back to the bullpen in a setup role. Winn is a placeholder option while Cobb is sidelined. He'll probably head to Triple-A Sacramento when Cobb is ready unless Hicks implodes. Harrison - 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16; Wicks - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Winn – 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Tommy Henry/Ryne Nelson/Brandon Pfaadt, Diamondbacks: Only two spots seemed to be available in the Arizona rotation, with Pfaadt pretty much tied to one. With Eduardo Rodriguez dealing with a strained lat, that could open an additional spot. Nelson and Henry are battling for the fifth starter, with each pitcher earning one more start. E-Rod has been shut down from throwing and likely will open the year on the IL, paving the way for both to break camp. Nelson enjoyed a solid spring and should open the fifth starter. Pfaadt hasn't pitched well this spring, yet his second half of 2023 and playoff performance gives him some earned credit. Henry - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5; Nelson - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Pfaadt - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Adrian Houser/Sean Manaea/Tylor Megill/Christian Scott/Luis Severino, Mets: The Mets' rotation has been completely revamped. Houser, who pitched in Milwaukee for new GM David Stearns, has done well after producing a 4.12 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 96:34 K:BB over 111.1 innings last season and earning a one-year, $5-million contract in January. He's been unable to replicate his 2021 success, but opens in the team's rotation. Manaea is going for the anti-Samson route in cutting his hair while hoping it changes his performance. He was very up-and-down last year, showing increased velocity with little positive impact on his K rate. Manaea struggled in moving between starting and relieving, which shouldn't be an issue this season. Megill added a splitter to his arsenal over the winter, which looks to have made a vast difference in his performance. He's the primary beneficiary if Kodai Senga (shoulder) opens on the injured list as he would fill the fifth spot. Megill made 25 starts for New York last season and posted a 4.70 ERA 1.58 WHIP and 105:58 K:BB over 126.1 innings. He notched a 3.45 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB in 15.2 frames to win the job. Scott, a 2021 fifth-round draft pick, is the one to target especially in keeper leagues. He likely closed his spring with a seven-strikeout, four-inning shutout on Wednesday. The 24-year-old right-hander ended last season at Double-A Binghamton while producing a 2.47 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 77:8 K:BB over 62 innings. And while Scott will begin 2024 at Triple-A Syracuse, another strong performance to begin the season could put him in the big-league rotation sometime this summer. Severino was limited to just 18 starts last year and struggled to a 6.65 ERA when healthy. That number was pegged as unlucky by the associated 4.83 xFIP and 4.78 SIERA, yet even those ERAs are nothing special. Reportedly healthy, Severino crosses the bridge to Queens, where he signed a one-year, $13 million contract with the Mets in November. He could be a nice buy-low option, especially in mixed-leagues. Houser - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5; Manaea - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Megill - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6; Scott - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (stash candidate); Severino - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Matthew Liberatore/Zack Thompson, Cardinals: Thompson is the favorite to break camp as the Cardinals' fifth starter. He has vastly outpitched by Liberatore this spring, though both could make it as Steven Matz won't be as stretched out as the team's other starters to start the season. Matz has only thrown six innings to date, so it'll be a little while before he's ready to go five-plus innings. Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson were all signed early in free agency by St. Louis to join Miles Mikolas in a revamped rotation. Gray is coming back from a mild right hamstring strain suffered Mar. 4, so he may not be ready for the start of the season, further giving Liberatore a shot at a roster spot. Liberatore - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $3: Thompson - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Reynaldo Lopez/Chris Sale, Braves: Lopez will open the season as Atlanta's fifth starter after the team optioned Bryce Elder to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. After working since 2019 as a reliever, he was slated to transition from the bullpen to a starting role this spring following his three-year deal with the Braves. Lopez was impressive over his 16.2 innings by only allowing four runs with a 13:6 K:BB to earn the rotation place. History shows he's better in relief while Atlanta boasts several starting pitcher candidates in the minors, so his hold on the role is somewhat tenuous. Sale inked a two-year, $38 million contract with Atlanta in January, which includes an $18-million team option for 2026. Given his injury history, don't expect a full season from the lefty - plan for 130, and hope for more. Atlanta should provide plenty of run support, allowing Sale to rack up wins - if he can stay healthy. He likely has already been drafted in nearly all formats. Lopez -12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6; Sale -12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16

Max Meyer/A.J. Puk/Trevor Rogers/Ryan Weathers, Marlins: Meyer, despite not having started since two outings in 2022 before requiring Tommy John surgery, could earn a rotation spot. He's the favorite to begin as the fifth member of Miami's starting rotation due to the injuries listed below. Meyer fired seven scoreless innings this spring while striking out five batters and walking one to force the issue. Puk looks to have secured a spot, yet hasn't started during his big-league career with all 142 of his appearances coming in relief. The southpaw is making a very compelling case to begin the season as a starter with his strong spring. Add in a Miami rotation that will be without Sandy Alcantara (elbow) through 2024 and could also be down Edward Cabrera (shoulder), Eury Perez (elbow/finger) and Braxton Garrett (shoulder) to kick off the campaign, and Puk has an even stronger case to start. Rogers, who only made four starts due to injuries last season, is healthy this spring and should also earn a place. When/if Miami gets healthy, Rogers and Weathers could be the odd men out, though Rogers' spot is a bit more secure. Weathers, who finally stemmed the tide of decline after being traded to the Marlins last year, is enjoying a strong spring with a 21:4 K:BB through 18 innings. He could open in the rotation until the team gets players back from injury. Meyer - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (up in keeper leagues); Puk - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Rogers - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6; Weathers – 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $4

James Paxton/Gavin Stone, Dodgers: Paxton and Stone are filling the back end of the LA rotation. Paxton was able to make 19 starts last season after toeing the rubber just six times in 2020-21, though he fell apart after the All-Star break. During the first half, he posted a 2.73 ERA and 64:14 K:BB across 56 innings, but stumbled to a 6.98 ERA after. Paxton allowed 17 runs over his final three outings before being shut down in early September with a knee problem, which might have resulted in a cut in his guaranteed money with the Dodgers. He's far from a lock to keep the rotation spot. Stone won the job with a big spring and was aided by Emmet Sheehan's absence. He only gave up one run with a 9:1 K:BB over 9.2 innings of work in Cactus League play. Stone struggled mightily during his time with the big club last season, though a 32.6 percent strikeout rate in the minors points to his upside. Ryan Yarbrough and Kyle Hurt loom as immediate options if either falter while Clayton Kershaw is expected back in the second half. Paxton - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6; Stone - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Cristopher Sanchez/Spencer Turnbull, Phillies: The Phillies rotation is the same five that ended 2023. Sanchez, after bouncing between Triple-A and the majors last season, is penciled in as the fifth starter. He finished with a 3.44 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 18 starts and one relief appearance. Backing up those marks was a strong set of peripherals, as Sanchez's strikeout rate (24.2 percent), walk rate (4.0 percent) and groundball rate (57.0 percent) all beat league average by a wide margin in the latter two. He's working on a cutter to go with a 92 MPH sinker, changeup and slider with the fourth weapon possibly allowing him to go deeper in games. Turnbull was slated to either pitch out of the bullpen or begin at Triple-A. Taijuan Walker reported shoulder discomfort while getting loose for a bullpen session Saturday and will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the issue. Should Walker have to go on the IL, Turnbull would claim the vacant place in Philadelphia's rotation, though he's struggled before in that role. Sanchez - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Turnbull - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

RELIEF PITCHER

Jose Alvarado/Orion Kerkering, Phillies: Alvarado hit the injured list twice last season with elbow inflammation. Before and after those periods, he posted a 1.74 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 10 saves and 11 holds in 41.1 innings. Alvarado is tabbed as the team's closer with Craig Kimbrel in Baltimore, but Kerkering will be in the mix. A fifth-round pick of the Phillies in 2022, he advanced through four levels last season. Kerkering mixes as 98 MPH sinker with a 17-inch breaking slider to retire hitters. Even if he doesn't close, he should rack up strikeouts and holds for the Phillies, but will start the season on the IL after contracting the flu. Alvarado - 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16; Kerkering - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Aroldis Chapman, Pirates: The Pirates signed Chapman with the idea of him being the setup man for David Bednar (lat). Bednar made his spring debut Thursday. And if he doesn't have any setbacks, he'll open the year in his usual role as the teams closer. If not, Chapman - who was a setup man in Kansas City and Texas, will fill that role for the Pirates at least until the trade deadline. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Kyle Finnegan/Hunter Harvey, Nationals: Harvey remains behind Finnegan in the Nationals' bullpen pecking order for now, yet could earn save chances if the latter gets shifted into a fireman role rather than being used as a traditional closer. Finnegan finished with 28 saves last season, losing the role during the year before Harvey went back on the injured list. Finnegan slumped down the stretch, but is still ensconced as the team's closer. Harvey posted a 2.82 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 28.5 percent strikeout rate to go along with 10 saves and 19 holds last year while dominant this spring. It may be only a matter of time before there's a changing of the guard. Harvey - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Finnegan - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Daniel Hudson/Kyle Hurt, Dodgers: Hudson, limited to just three innings last season and 24.1 the previous year, is expected to operate as Evan Phillips' primary setup man. The injuries limited his appearances but not his performance as he posted a 1.98 ERA and 35:8 K:BB over those 27.1 innings. Hudson will get the occasional save and is next-in-line if anything happens to Phillips. Hurt is a starter, though currently working out of the bullpen. He offers a plus fastball that can touch 98 MPH and sits at 95, but his upper-80s changeup might be his best pitch. Hurt also mixes in a cutter and a curveball to retire hitters. He could end up back in the minors to remain a starter, yet might remain as a long-relief option in LA. Joe Kelly and Brusdar Graterol are both currently sidelined by shoulder inflammation and make up other key members of the bullpen. Hudson - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6; Hurt - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5 (up in keeper leagues)

Tyler Kinley/Justin Lawrence, Rockies: Kinley and Lawrence have each pitched well this spring with both remaining in the closing mix. Kinley experienced a slight bobble his last outing and has been less than impressive in the majors other than a 24-inning stint in 2022. Like Kinley, Lawrence was great early, yet has faltered of late. Rank then Kinley then Lawrence, though don't expect much from either. Kinley - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Lawrence - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Andrew Kittredge, Cardinals: Kittredge spent his whole career with the Rays before being dealt to the Cardinals in January. He was limited to 31.2 innings the last two seasons due to injury, but should work in a setup capacity for the Cardinals behind Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Yuki Matsui/Robert Suarez, Padres: Matsui inked a five-year, $28 million deal with the Padres in December. He worked as a closer during most of his 10-year career in Japan, though is slated to set up Suarez. The team also added Woo-suk Go this offseason, but he was sent to the minors. Suarez is getting the first chance to close after operating as a setup man last year once his elbow inflammation cleared up. He was successful during his initial foray in the role Thursday, which should provide him banked equity. Wandy Peralta will also factor in the late-inning situation, mainly as a seventh or eighth inning pitcher. Matsui - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6; Suarez - 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

Trevor Megill/Joel Payamps/Abner Uribe, Brewers: Devin Williams will miss three months with a pair of stress fractures in his back, creating a hole in the Milwaukee bullpen. All three pitchers could get a shot to close, with the latter two the favorites. Megill could be the one, but seems more likely to fill a setup position. Payamps posted a 2.55 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 70.2 innings last year while registering three saves and 28 holds, though he began to fall apart near the end of the season by surrendering seven runs (six earned) over 9.1 frames after Sep. 1 - and those struggles have carried over to the spring. Uribe logged a 1.76 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 30.2 frames after his promotion, yetwalks were an issue. Like Payamps, he's endured a rough camp. If ranking them, I go Payamps, Uribe and Megill, though the role could ping-pong between the first two - each of whom hold value even if not closing. Megill - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5; Payamps - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Uribe - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Andrew Nardi/Tanner Scott, Marlins: Scott has endured a brutal spring, but is penciled in as the Marlins' closer. After posting career-best ratios in 2023 (2.31 ERA, 0.99 WHIP) and converting 10 of 12 save chances after taking over the position in late August, he remains the favorite. Nardi could push for chances after finishing second on the team with 17 holds, riding his mid-90s fastball and slider to a 2.67 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 73:21 K:BB ratio across 57.1 innings. He's having a solid second half of the spring after dealing with early control and wildness issues. No change is imminent, so bump Nardi up on your cheat sheets. Nardi - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7; Scott - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Emilio Pagan, Reds: Pagan, who underwent offseason sports hernia surgery, signed a one-year, $8 million contract in November with an $8-million player option for 2025. He made his spring debut last week and should operate as one of the top setup arms in front of closer Alexis Diaz this season. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

CATCHER

Patrick Bailey/Tom Murphy, Giants: Bailey and Murphy are the probable backstops for the Giants. Bailey got off to a hot start after his promotion, but then crashed back to Earth. Defense is his calling card and should allow him to start most of the games behind the plate. Murphy inked a two-year deal this offseason and will likely beat out Joey Bart and Blake Sabol to be the No. 2 catcher. He offers a bit of power and has performed better as a backup. Bailey - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5; Murphy - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Christian Bethancourt/Nick Fortes, Marlins: Bethancourt worked as Tampa Bay's 1A option behind the plate in 2023, but was waived in the offseason after posting a .225/.254/.381 slash line in 104 games. He has some pop offset by a very high K and low BB rate. Fortes appeared in 108 non-descriptive games last season for the Marlins. Some kind of platoon will exist for the pair, though neither represents a compelling option. Bethancourt/Fortes - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Luis Campusano/Kyle Higashioka, Padres: Campusano is the Friars' primary backstop after posting a promising .319/.356/.491 slash line with seven homers and 30 RBI over 174 plate appearances last year. The bat is not a major question, but defense and his ability to stay healthy certainly are. Higashioka, who came over to San Diego in the Juan Soto, provides the Padres a competent backup after slashing .236/.274/.413 with 34 RBI across 242 plate appearances with the Yankees. Campusano - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Higashioka - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Henry Davis, Pirates: Yasmani Grandal's plantar fasciitis is still preventing him from running, which might place him on the IL to start the season. He's slated to run next week, so Davis looks like he'll open as the Pirates' starting catcher. He endured a rough first season while dealing with some nagging injuries. Davis doesn't have catcher eligibility in most leagues, though should gain that quickly. He's had a huge spring both offensively and defensively and looks ready to have a breakout campaign. Either Jason Delay or Ali Sanchez will back up. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Gary Sanchez, Brewers: Sanchez is on his fourth team in three years after earning a one-year deal with the Brewers. He spent most of last year in San Diego, where he clubbed 19 homers in 75 games with a .780 OPS - his best mark since 2019. Sanchez only hit .217, but had a 15.4 percent barrel rate and 23.2 percent HR/FB. William Contreras is set at catcher, yet Sanchez should get lots of playing time at DH and could log 20 games behind the plate to maintain eligibility for next season. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

DESIGNATED HITTER

Charlie Blackmon, Rockies: Blackmon re-signed with the Rockies for a year just before the end of 2023. His speed has long been gone while his power took a dive last year, so temper your expectations. Keep in mind Elehuris Montero may be forcing his way into the lineup and will likely gain at-bats at DH due to his defensive deficiencies at first and third. This would push Blackmon to the outfield, thereby increasing his injury risk while endangering Sean Bouchard's playing time. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $7

Matt Carpenter, Cardinals: Carpenter returned to the Cardinals, where he spent the first 11 years of his career after two elsewhere. He figures to break camp as a bench bat, seeing most of his time at DH and possibly at first. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

J.D. Martinez, Mets: Martinez signed a deferred-laden contract with the Mets last Thursday. Coming off a poor 2022, He inked a one-year, $10 million deal with LA last offseason and proceeded to hit 33 home runs and drive in 103 runs. The only negative is that injuries limited Martinez to 113 games. He's consented to be optioned to Triple-A Syracuse until the Mets decide he's ready to take over as their everyday designated hitter, which would give Mark Vientos an early pathway to opportunity. Once Martinez is ready to roll in about 10 days, he should bat cleanup behind Pete Alonso. 12-team Mixed: $7, 15-team Mixed: $14; 12-team NL: $22

Andrew McCutchen, Pirates: Cutch signed for one more year in Steel City. He got to a strong start last season before an injury sidelined him and was never the same after. McCutchen only has UT eligibility as he was limited to eight outfield games in 2023. He also sits one homer shy of 300 and should play almost daily at DH. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $11

Joc Pederson, Diamondbacks: Pederson earned a one-year deal with Arizona to be their primary DH against righties. His numbers declined last year - his second in San Francisco - but moving to a better hitters' park should help his cause. Look for a good amount of home runs and a solid on-base percentage offset by a poor batting average and middling RBI. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

FIRST BASE

Michael Busch/Garrett Cooper, Cubs: Busch, acquired from the Dodgers in January, spent his minor-league career at second and third base. He's being given every chance to open as the Cubs' starting first baseman. Busch could end up a Quad-A player, though his power left bat will continue to afford him chances. Chicago could use Cody Bellinger at the position or Cooper, though the former should be in center field while the latter may see time at DH or the outfield. Dominic Smith seemed likely to make the Opening Day roster, aided by Matt Mervis getting optioned to Triple-A Iowa last Sunday. He would have given Chicago a left-handed power bat off the bench as well as a veteran option should Busch falter at first base, but decided to opt out when he learned he wouldn't make the lineup. Busch - 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14; Cooper - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7

Jeimer Candelario/Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Reds: Candelario, who hit 22 home runs between Chicago and Washington last season, signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Reds last December that includes a team option for 2027. When he inked the deal, the view was he'd be an everyday player between DH, first and third. That hasn't changed, but Candelario will be the primary third baseman for the first three months with Noelvi Marte serving an 80-game suspension. Encarnacion-Strand kicked the door down with a .331/.405/.637 line and 20 homers in 67 games with Triple-A Louisville to earn a promotion right after the All-Star break. He didn't slow down much in the majors by blasting 20 doubles and 13 home runs across 63 games. CES will start at first with Candelario covering the hot corner while Marte is suspended. Candelario - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Encarnacion-Strand - 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16

Joey Gallo/Juan Yepez, Nationals: Gallo, signed in January, was to be the Nats' primary left fielder. That plan changed when Jesse Winker and Eddie Rosario signed. Gallo will now be the team's primary first baseman, moving Joey Meneses to DH. Gallo is a feast-or-famine hitter. Expect a solid amount of homers along with a raft of strikeouts and a low batting average. Yepez could break camp as a backup first baseman/DH. Gallo- 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Yepez - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Rhys Hoskins, Brewers: Hoskins missed all of 2023 after tearing his left ACL towards the end of spring. He finally earned a two-year, $36 million contract with the Brewers in late January. Hoskins should be the starter at first against nearly all pitchers, though he'll also see time at DH. He may need some time to regain his timing after missing a full year, but is usually good for 25-to-30 home runs and 75-plus runs drive in. 12-team Mixed: $7, 15-team Mixed: $14; 12-team NL: $22

Elehuris Montero, Rockies: Montero may be forcing his way into the lineup with his performance this spring. He's projected to make the Opening Day roster, though his fit in the starting lineup is unclear. Montero will likely gain at-bats at designated hitter due to his defensive deficiencies at first and third, which would push Charlie Blackmon to the outfield while endangering Sean Bouchard's role. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6

Rowdy Tellez, Pirates: Tellez got off to a big start last year for the Brewers before injuries wreaked havoc. He struggled after returning in late August and was non-tendered. Tellez signed a one-year deal with the Pirates, where he's slated to be the team's primary first baseman against right-handed pitching. Look for at least home runs with a subpar BA and OBA. Connor Joe will also be in the mix. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

SECOND BASE

Santiago Espinal, Reds: With Matt McLain (shoulder) set to miss the opening portion of the season and Noelvi Marte suspended 80 games, the Reds acquired Espinal to give their infield more depth heading in. He'll be the primary backup to Jonathan India, who will cover the keystone while McLain is sidelined. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Luis Guillorme, Braves: Guillorme inked a one-year $1.1 million deal with the Braves this offseason after spending his career with the Mets. He's a prototypical backup middle infielder with solid defense and a below-average bat. Guillorme will work at second, short and third. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $3

Enrique Hernandez/Gavin Lux/Chris Taylor, Dodgers: Lux missed all of last season after suffering a knee injury during spring training. He was slated to open as the starting shortstop before his throwing issues resurfaced. The Dodgers moved Mookie Betts there and shifted Lux to the keystone. He's batting ninth in the batting order, yet should provide solid counting stats in a stacked offense. Hernandez returned to the Dodgers by inking a one-year, $4 million deal last month. He should see plenty of starts against lefties while being involved at second, short, third and the outfield. Taylor will also be a super-utility player, though the signing of Enrique and Teoscar Hernandez will cost him playing time. Hernandez - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6; Lux - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Taylor - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7

Jared Triolo/Alika Williams, Pirates: Triolo was slated to receive regular at-bats while playing multiple positions this season, including first, second and third. He's an above-average defender at each position, affording him solid playing time. Liover Peguero was surprisingly sent down Saturday, meaning Triolo will open the year as the Bucs' starting second baseman. With Peguero demoted and Ji Hwan Bae (hip) sidelined, Williams is Pittsburgh's projected primary middle-infield backup. His primary asset is his glove, so he doesn't project to offer much fantasy appeal. Triolo - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7; Williams - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Brendan Rodgers, Rockies: Rodgers is slated to bat cleanup for the Rockies. He was limited by a shoulder injury for much of 2023 and only managed a .701 OPS across 192 plate appearances. Rodgers isn't your prototypical power hitter, but does make solid contract and that should allow him to be productive in that slot. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

Brice Turang, Brewers: Turang logged 137 games last season while posting a disappointing .218/.285/.300 slash line, six homers, 34 RBI and 46 runs in 448 plate appearances. The one saving grace in his stat line were the 26 steals in 30 attempts. Turang will be the club's starting second baseman Opening Day against the Mets, but could cede more time to Joey Ortiz beyond against only southpaws if he doesn't show an ability to hit the fastball - which was where he struggled last season. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

THIRD BASE

Brett Baty/Zack Short/Mark Vientos/Joey Wendle, Mets: As of Thursday night, both Baty and Vientos looked to be near locks to come north with the Mets. The signing of J.D. Martinez likely means Vientos will be optioned to Triple-A Syracuse since the DH slot is now filled. The possibility also exists Baty opens in the strong side of a platoon at the hot corner given his left-handed bat with Vientos going against southpaws. After a slow start to camp, Baty has heated up both offensively and defensively. He raked in the minors, yet struggled in the bigs - especially against off-speed and breaking pitches as well as lefties. All signs point to Baty getting the first crack at the job. Short, and especially Wendle, will be bench/utility options while filling in across the infield. Baty - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9 (up in keeper leagues); Short/Wendle - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $3; Vientos - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $5

Matt Chapman, Giants: Chapman signed a three-year, $54 million contract with the Giants at the start of the month. He got off to a blazing start last season before leveling off. Chapman limped to the finish line with a .663 OPS from his final 52 games around a stint on the IL with a right middle finger sprain, though has been very healthy over his career. San Francisco isn't the greatest home park, yet Chapman still hit 20-plus home runs with a so-so batting average while providing near-elite defense at the hot corner. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16

Andruw Monasterio/Joey Ortiz, Brewers: Monasterio played in 92 games last season while producing a .259/.330/.348 slash line in 315 plate appearances. He should break camp as a utility infielder filling in across the diamond except for first. Ortiz, known for his excellent defense, has a "good shot" to make the Opening Day roster. He's enjoyed a solid Spring Training at the plate, building off the success he displayed in the minors. Ortiz was shipped to Milwaukee along with DL Hall in exchange for Corbin Burnes. If the Brewers trade Willy Adames during the season, Ortiz would likely take over as the everyday shortstop. But in the meantime, he could be a regular at third while sometimes shifting to second when the Brewers face a lefty. Monasterio - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5; Ortiz - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7

Graham Pauley/Eguy Rosario/Tyler Wade, Padres: Pauley, Rosario and Wade traveled with the Padres to Korea for their series against the Dodgers. With Manny Machado (elbow) limited to DH duties for the time being, all joined the team to provide another option at third until Machado is healthy enough to return to the field. Pauley began 2023 in Single-A and managed to reach Double-A before the season ended while slashing .308/.393/.538 across 551 plate appearances between three levels. He carried that performance into the spring and could earn some starts early on. It was Rosario and Wade who started the two games vs. LA, partly due to their MLB experience. Neither look to be long-term options, though Rosario offers a good shot to stick due to his positional versatility. Pauley - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $3; Rosario – 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6; Wade - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Emmanuel Rivera/Eugenio Suarez, Diamondbacks: Suarez, traded from the Mariners to the D-Backs this offseason, will operate as Arizona's primary third baseman. Expect lots of power with poor batting and on-base averages. Rivera should be his backup as well as DH against southpaws, though Jace Peterson will also see time at the hot corner and other infield positions. Rivera - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Suarez - 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

Nick Senzel/Ildemaro Vargas, Nationals: Senzel, the 2016 second overall pick, is looking to revitalize his career after struggling with Cincinnati. Positional changes and injuries adversely impacted his performance, resulting in the team moving on. Washington has few available options for the hot corner as Carter Kieboom has basically fizzled out. Vargas could pick up some starts at third along with stints at second, short and the outfield. Senzel - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6; Vargas - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

SHORTSTOP

Nick Ahmed/Tyler Fitzgerald/Marco Luciano, Giants: Ahmed looks to be ahead of Luciano in the competition for the starting shortstop. Ahmed, signed to a minor-league deal by the Giants on Feb. 26, is having a strong spring, though Luciano has picked up his play of late. He provides veteran experience, but history shows he's unlikely to keep the role even if he initially earns it. Fitzgerald's defensive flexibility will likely earn him the final bench spot in SF. Luciano is also solid defensively, but his bat has tailed out from what was expected early in his minor-league career. But if targeting one, go for Luciano as the better long-term option. Ahmed - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $4; Fitzgerald - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $3; Luciano - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9

Tim Anderson/Vidal Brujan, Marlins: Anderson, who played through a sprained MCL in his left knee most of last season, earned a one-year, $5-million contract with the Marlins in late February. Prior to delivering a disastrous .245/.286/.296 slash line last year, he had slashed .318/.347/.474 over his prior four campaigns. The hope is that the injury was the main driver for Anderson's massive decline in production. If so, Miami got a steal in a motivated and healthy player. Brujan may be part of a revamped and speedy bench while joining Jon Berti and Nick Gordon as utility options. He could play all over the diamond, but has yet to translate his minor-league success to the bigs. Anderson - 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14; Brujan - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Brandon Crawford/Masyn Winn, Cardinals: If someone would have told you a few years ago Crawford would sign in 2024 with the Cardinals and likely be the backup shortstop, you might have said they were crazy. But that is where we sit now as Winn has the inside track on the starting job. He struggled in his first exposure to the majors by slashing just .172/.230/.238 in 37 games last season, but went .288/.359/.474 with 18 homers and 17 steals in 105 contests at Triple-A Memphis. Winn hasn't had the best spring, but is helped by Crawford recently signing and only recently getting into games. Crawford saw his numbers fall the last two seasons, but Winn should break camp as the starter and provide some speed and power from the position barring a major collapse. Crawford - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $4; Winn - 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11

Oneil Cruz, Pirates: Cruz is included here because he was limited to nine games last season before fracturing his ankle on a contact play Apr. 9. Fully healthy, he's having a big spring while showing a solid eye at the plate. A 25-homer, 20 steal season could be in offering if Cruz can stay healthy and build on what he's shown so far. 12-team Mixed: $8, 15-team Mixed: $16; 12-team NL: $25

Jackson Merrill, Padres: Merrill qualifies in most leagues as a shortstop, yet will be opening as the Padres' starting center fielder. The 20-year-old 2021 first-rounder primarily played at shortstop between High-A Fort Wayne and Double-A San Antonio and combined for 15 home runs and 15 steals across 114 games between the two stops. Merrill should provide 15-plus homes and at least a similar number of swipes when he matures. But for now, temper expectations slightly as he jumps a level. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

OUTFIELD

Harrison Bader/Tyrone Taylor, Mets: Bader will be the Mets' full-time center fielder with Brandon Nimmo sliding to left field. Durability hasn't been a strong suit for him in recent seasons. So while Bader so brings a defensive boost, look for Nimmo to still receive a decent number of games in center. Bader doesn't offer much power, but could steal 20-plus bases and score a decent number of runs while batting lower in the order. Taylor is a prototypical fourth outfielder as he brings enough speed and power while playing all three outfield spots. Taylor has a path to significant playing time in 2024 as neither Starling Marte nor Bader have logged more than 120 games in any of the past three seasons. Bader - 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11; Taylor - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team-NL: $7

Will Benson/Stuart Fairchild/Nick Martini, Reds: TJ Friedl was diagnosed last Sunday with a fractured right wrist and will be reassessed in 3-to-4 weeks. His absence along with Noelvi Marte's suspension should help clear up the Reds' logjam to some degree as they should now have room for all of Benson, Jake Fraley and Jonathan India to earn full-time roles against right-handed pitching. Benson was one of the team's best players the last four months of the season while showing a blend of power and speed. The absences also benefit Fairchild and Martini, each of whom should make the team out. Fairchild will back up Benson and see most of his playing time against southpaws. Martini can play the outfield and first while operating as left-handed bench power, particularly as a pinch hitter. Benson - 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14; Fairchild- 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $7; Martini - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $5

Sean Bouchard/Brenton Doyle/Michael Toglia, Rockies: Bouchard began camp slowly due to an oblique issue, which could cost him at-bats to begin the season. Elehuris Montero could also receive at-bats at DH, forcing Charlie Blackmon to the outfield and impact Bouchard's playing time. Bouchard will make the team, but might be a bench bat. Doyle's slash line was ugly at .203/.250/.343, though he did hit 10 home runs and steal 22 bases. The .250 OBA, 35 percent strikeout and 61 percent contact rate are all concerning, yet he improved those numbers during the spring. Doyle is slated to begin the year as the team's starting center fielder. Toglia, a corner outfielder and first baseman, is enjoying a big spring to improve his chances of making the team. He's open as a bench bat, but could carve out more time as only a few roles are set in stone. Bouchard - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-teamo Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Doyle- 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11; Toglia - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team-NL: $5

Alec Burleson/Dylan Carlson/Brendan Donovan/Victor Scott/Mike Siani, Cardinals: St. Louis is dealing with injuries to Tommy Edman (wrist) and Lars Nootbaar (ribs) that will sideline both to start the season. Burleson is likely to start in left with Carlson in center now that Scott has been sent down and Donovan probably getting some outfield reps and at second almost daily. The injuries probably allow Siani to break camp as the fourth or fifth outfielder, though that seems to be temporary. Scott, a 2022 fifth-round pick, has turned heads this spring and brings a speed dimension St. Louis lacks coupled with elite defense in center. He looked to be the favorite for the role and relegate Carlson to extra outfield duty, but was sent down Saturday. It may only be a matter of time before Scott is back up. Burleson - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7; Carlson - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5; Donovan - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Scott - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team-NL: $7 (stash bid); Siani - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $3

Jake Cave/Whit Merrifield/Johan Rojas, Phillies: Cave signed with the Phillies during the offseason to provide the team some left-handed pop off the bench while along with corner-outfield depth. Merrifield, rather than pursuing a full-time job, joined the Phillies where he'll be a super-utility player. He should start against most southpaws, in place of either Bryson Stott at second or Brandon Marsh in left field, but could be featured frequently against righties if Rojas plays himself out of a starting role in center field. Merrifield provides a little bit of power and speed to the lineup. As of now, despite a rough spring, the plan is still for Rojas to break camp as the starting center fielder. He brings elite defense, but the bat is in question and that's why a stint at Triple-A might be preferred. The Phillies may allow Rojas to try and play himself out of the role, with a decision coming shortly. Cave - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Merrifield- 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11; Rojas - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $7

Jackson Chourio/Sal Frelick/Garrett Mitchell/Joey Wiemer, Brewers: Chourio, one of the top prospects in baseball, found out Monday he will join the Brewers. While expectations for the 20-year-old are high following a massive eight-year, $82 million contract signed earlier this spring, he didn't look overmatched this spring. Chourio slashed .324/.379/.538 with 11 home runs, 21 steals and a 13.4 percent strikeout rate in his final 57 games across Double-A and Triple-A last season and should receive most of his playing time in center where he won a minor-league Gold Glove in 2022. Frelick, Milwaukee's first-rounder from 2021, looks like he will start at third against righties but will also appear in right field and second base. The Brewers have utilized him at multiple spots this spring to increase his versatility and find a way to get his bat in the lineup. Brice Turang is opening as the starter at the keystone while Joey Ortiz will also cover the hot corner. If Frelick starts at third, that clears right field for Garrett Mitchell, who suffered significant damage to the labrum in his left shoulder early on in 2023 and required a surgical procedure that kept him out until late September. Mitchell brings a blend of speed and power, but will need to remain the starter to hold significant fantasy value. Wiemer logged 132 games in Milwaukee last season, most coming as the starting center fielder. His production at the dish declined as the year wore on, yet his defense remained constant. Wiemer profiles as a backup at all three spots, but could see more time in right if Mitchell struggles. Chourio - 12-team Mixed: $7, 15-team Mixed: $14; 12-team NL: $25, Frelick - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Mitchell - 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14; Wiemer - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Dylan Crews/Eddie Rosario/Jesse Winker/James Wood, Nationals: The first and last names in this list - Crews and Wood - are the future for the Nationals. Washington's No. 2 overall pick last year, Crews struggled in his first exposure to pro pitching by striking out at a surprisingly high 26.8 percent clip in 14 games at Single-A. He hasn't enjoyed the greatest spring, but could push for a promotion late this summer if he excels at Double-A - where he finished 2023. Wood, part of the Juan Soto trade haul, is still finding his way in the minors and hasn't made consistent contact. He's produced a big spring, though was also sent down. Wood profiles as a .250-type hitter with 30-plus HR and possibly 20-plus SB in his prime. Rosario signed a split-contract late, but may be penciled in as the starting left fielder. His addition may be bad news for Winker's chances of making the roster and could also point to Stone Garrett being used mostly against left-handers. Rosario slashed .255/.305/.450 with 21 home runs and 74 RBI over 142 games last season for Atlanta, who declined his $9-million option. He was sent down Saturday, though that may just be a procedural move. Winker is having a strong camp, but that might not be enough to secure him a roster spot. His poor defense made him a better fit at DH, which is a role now filled by Joey Meneses with Joey Gallo covering first. Rosario's signing squeezes Winker even more despite his performance to date. If Garrett isn't ready to start, that could allow Winker to break camp. Crews/Wood - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (stash candidates), Rosario - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (if he starts); Winker - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Adam Duvall/Jarred Kelenic/Forrest Wall, Braves: Kelenic, traded from Seattle in December, appeared to have a clear path to full-time duty in left field. A poor spring led Atlanta to bring back Duvall. The Braves now plan to platoon the two in left with Duvall starting versus southpaws and Kelenic against righties. Keep in mind Kelenic posted even splits last season while Duvall was better against righties in 2022. Wall appears likely to make the Braves' roster. He can back up all three outfield positions and provides a speed element off the bench no one else in the lineup can match. Duvall - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9, Kelenic - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Wall - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Avisail Garcia/Nick Gordon/Trey Mancini, Marlins: Garcia, coming off 29 home runs and 86 runs batted in during 2021, earned a four-year, $53 million contract with the Marlins in November of that year. His performance that season looks to be an aberration based on what we've seen since. After an injury-plagued 2023 that only saw him appear in 37 games and stumble to a .185/.241/.315 slash line with a 33.6 percent strikeout rate, Garcia came into camp healthy but hasn't shown any kind of noticeable improvement at the plate. Gordon, traded to Miami from Minnesota in February, is enjoying a solid spring. He struggled at the plate for Minnesota last year with a .504 OPS in 93 plate appearances before seeing his season end in May due to a broken leg. But in a nearly full-time role in 2022, Gordon slashed .272/.316/.427. He'll likely will make up a bench of utility players with Jon Berti and Vidal Brujan. Mancini saw his production decline two straight years before cratering last season. He looks likely to join Miami and could platoon at DH with Garcia. Garcia- 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $6; Gordon - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5 ; Mancini - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $4

Randal Grichuk/Jake McCarthy, Diamondbacks: Grichuk's ankle injury could open the door for McCarthy to make the D-Backs. If Grichuk is sidelined, Arizona will need a backup outfielder. If he's ready to go, he could also be the right-handed DH while also backing up all three outfield spots. Grichuk- 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11; McCarthy - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $6

Jason Heyward, Dodgers: Heyward signed a one-year, $9 million contract in November to remain in LA. He slashed .269/.340/.473 with 15 home runs and 40 RBI over 377 plate appearances last season with an .813 OPS his highest mark since 2012. Heyward is projected as the starting right fielder and will receive nearly all of his action against righties. When Heyward sits, Chris Taylor likely starts against southpaws. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Jung Hoo Lee/Austin Slater/Jorge Soler, Giants: The Giants brought in two key offensive components in free agency. Lee signed a four-year, $70.33 million contract with the Giants in December of 2023, which includes a two-year, $42.67 million player option after 2027. He offers excellent contact ability and strong defense, though likely won't hit for much power. Lee is penciled in as the starting center fielder. Slater will play mostly against southpaws and backs up all three outfield spots. Injuries could pave the way for him to get additional playing time. Soler is power-personified, albeit with a low batting average. His offensive production at DH should outweigh his high strikeout rate, though he does carry a decent walk rate. Lee - 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11; Slater - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team-NL: $6; Soler - 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team-NL: $16

Edward Olivares/Michael Taylor, Pirates: Oliveras is having a rough spring, which could cost him a roster spot. Traded to the Pirates this offseason, he showed a little power down the stretch and could play at both corner outfield spots if he makes the team. Taylor inked a one-year, $4 million contract with the Pirates a couple weeks ago. He spent last year with the Twins and slashed .220/.278/.442 with a career-high 21 homers while adding 51 RBI and 13 stolen bases across 388 plate appearances. Taylor could fill the short side of a platoon in center field for Pittsburgh since the lefty-hitting Jack Suwinski has struggled against southpaws, but might see full-time action with Suwinski operating in right. Oliveras- 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $6; Taylor - 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11

David Peralta/Mike Tauchman, Cubs: Peralta is trying to make the Cubs as a non-roster invitee. If he can do so, he would be a bench bat against right-handed pitchers and a fifth outfielder. Tauchman will join the Cubs, though his role is uncertain. He produced a solid .740 OPS in 108 games for Chicago last season and could receive time as the fourth outfielder as well as DH. Peralta - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $4; Tauchman - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $7