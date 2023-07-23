NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Johnny Cueto, Marlins: Cueto, profiled last week when he was activated off the injured list, gets another mention as he started Saturday against the Rockies. He allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out eight in six innings. Keep in mind Cueto could transition back to a long-relief role when Eury Perez is brought back from Triple-A, perhaps as early as next week, but his solid outing might allow him to remain in the rotation another turn or two. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (slightly upped bid)

Peter Lambert, Rockies: Lambert entered his Friday call up and start with a 6.29 ERA in 34.1 innings this season at the major-league level. He tossed five scoreless innings, scattering three hits and one walk, to earn his second win of the season against the Marlins. Lambert, who had pitched pretty well in his last two starts with Triple-A Albuquerque, earned at least one more start due to his strong outing. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Steven Matz, Cardinals: Matz has bounced between the bullpen and the rotation this year but looks to have solidified a role as a starting pitcher. He has been solid in two of his three recent outings, racking up 15 strikeouts while allowing two runs in 10.2 innings. Signed to a four-year, $44 million contract with the Cardinals in November of 2021, Matz struggled last year and was off to a rough start this year before rebounding recently. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Brandon Pfaadt, Diamondbacks: Pfaadt was recalled to start Saturday for the Diamondbacks. Prior to this outing, Pfaadt had struggled to a 9.82 ERA in six starts. Pfaadt allowed three runs on four hits while striking out six in six innings, allowing back-to-back solo home runs in that last frame. Saturday's start marked Pfaadt's first quality start of the season (seven starts) while he also set a season high in strikeouts, which should enable him to stay in the rotation. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (up if you believe this start is the beginning of him turning the corner in the majors)

Quinn Priester, Pirates: Priester was promoted and started Monday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and two walks with two strikeouts over 5.1 innings against Cleveland. He pitched to a 4.31 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 84:35 K:BB in 18 starts (87.2 innings) with Triple-A Indianapolis this season to earn the call up. Drafted in the first round by Pittsburgh in 2019, Priester projects to fill a mid-rotation role, though there is no guarantee he sticks for the balance of the regular season. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Jackson Wolf, Padres: Wolf, who relies more on his slider and curve than his fastball and changeup, was promoted to start Saturday by the Padres, bypassing Triple-A. He posted a 3.39 ERA and 104:20 K:BB over 85 innings covering 17 starts with Double-A San Antonio this season to earn the call up. Wolf allowed three runs in five innings to pick up the win but his stint in the majors may last only until Michael Wacha (shoulder) is available. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

RELIEF PITCHER

Aaron Ashby, Brewers: Ashby, sidelined all season with a partial tear and impingement of the labrum in his left shoulder, will begin appearing in rehab games in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League soon. Projected to be a starter in the future, the Brewers intend to use Ashby out of the bullpen once he completes his rehab assignment, given that working as a reliever will allow for a quicker buildup. Ashby likely will need a few weeks to get up to speed before he joins the Milwaukee pen. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5 (spec injury return bid)

Kyle Finnegan, Nationals: Hunter Harvey (elbow) landed on the injured list last Monday, opening the closer role for Finnegan. He notched the save that evening and looking to be the primary ninth-inning option in Washington with Harvey sidelined at least a few weeks. Finnegan has been up-and-down as a high-leverage reliever this season, recording a respectable 3.32 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 40:14 K:BB over 40.2 innings but blowing seven saves in 19 chances, with the latter resulting in Harvey moving into the closer role. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Kevin Ginkel, Diamondbacks: Ginkel picked up saves on back-to-back days this week and may now be manager Torey Lovullo's first option to close. He has earned that trust with a 2.39 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 34:11 K:BB over 37.2 innings on the campaign, looking like the pitcher we saw in 2019 when he was a rookie. Scott McGough has struggled recently, opening the door for Ginkel to the primary save option in the 'Zona pen. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Justin Lawrence, Rockies: Lawrence notched his sixth save of the season Tuesday. He has been extremely solid for the Rockies, posting a 2.57 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with a 51:22 K:BB in 49 innings. Lawrence has given up one earned run since June 13 (13 appearances) to grab a hold of a portion of and be the favorite for the closing role in Colorado. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Tanner Scott, Marlins: Scott will remain in a high-leverage role for the Marlins after manager Skip Schumaker gave a vote of confidence to A.J. Puk as the team's closer Friday. Puk has struggled lately, allowing seven runs with two losses and two blown saves over his last five appearances, while Scott has a 0.00 ERA with a 13:2 K:BB through seven innings in July. Puk pitched the eighth inning while Scott allowed a run to lose the game Saturday. No change will be made now, but if Puk continues to struggle and Scott pitches well, a swap at closer could occur. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Robert Suarez, Padres: Suarez, out all season due to elbow inflammation, was activated Thursday after completing his minor-league rehab assignment. He gave up six earned runs in five innings with more walks (five) than strikeouts (four) during his rehab stint, so he may be used in low-leverage situations initially. Suarez was a key setup arm for the Padres as a rookie in 2022, making 45 appearances while logging a 2.27 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 61:21 K:BB in 47.2 innings while notching five wins, 12 holds and one save. Once he regains his stuff, Suarez should slot back into the back end of the team's bullpen, setting up Josh Hader. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

CATCHER

Luis Campusano, Padres: Campusano, profiled the last two weeks, gets another mention as he was activated off injured reserve after playing eight rehab games between the Rookie-level Arizona Complex League and Triple-A El Paso, going 7-for-25 with a homer. He originally had surgery May 12 surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb. Now back with the parent club, Campusano is an option at catcher, first base and DH. Gary Sanchez has reverted to form after a hot start with the Padres, Campusano has a shot at solid playing time if he hits once activated. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same injury return bid)

Carson Kelly, Diamondbacks: Kelly could be in line for even more playing time behind the plate if Gabriel Moreno's left shoulder discomfort lands him on the injured list. Moreno has been dealing with the issue over the last few weeks and has seen his playing time dip as a result, opening the door for Kelly. He hasn't done much with the additional at-bats to date, so tread lightly if adding him. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Endy Rodriguez, Pirates: Rodriguez, profiled last week, gets another mention as he was promoted Monday. He has had a disappointing season after a brilliant 2022 campaign but has picked up his game lately. Rodriguez slashed .373/.459/.588 with a pair of home runs, five doubles and more walks (eight) than strikeouts (six) in his last 12 games with Triple-A Indianapolis prior to his call up. Henry Davis was promoted nearly a month ago but is seeing most of his action in right field, leaving catcher open for Rodriguez. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

FIRST BASE

Trey Mancini, Cubs: Mancini has been the main beneficiary from a playing-time perspective of the Cubs pulling the plug on the Jared Young at first base experiment. Cody Bellinger has moved from the outfield to take over as the Cubs' main option at first base, while Mike Tauchman has settled back into center field after a brief run as Chicago's primary designated hitter. Mancini has started six straight games but hasn't done much with that opportunity, but playing time is playing time. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Alfonso Rivas, Padres: Rivas was promoted for the second time this season by the Padres on Tuesday. He delivered a stellar .332/.462/.582 batting line with nine homers and eight steals in 58 games this season at Triple-A Reno to get this opportunity. With Rougned Odor designated for assignment, Rivas could see at-bats at DH against righties.12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

SECOND BASE

Ji Hwan Bae, Pirates: Bae, out since July 2, recently took groundballs and is playing catch. He should begin a rehab assignment July 28 when the team returns from its West Coast road trip. Bae has hit .238 with two homers and 20 steals in 76 games in 2023 and will be a spot starter and bench option when he returns. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5 (early spec return bid)

Wilmer Flores, Giants: Flores has taken advantage of playing more regularly in July, batting .417 (20-for-48) over 14 contests this month. He's also homered four times in his last four games. For the season, he's at a .292/.349/.526 slash line with 12 homers, 31 RBI, 29 runs scored and 13 doubles over 232 plate appearances. Flores has multi-position eligibility, adding to his value, and until LaMonte Wade (hamstring) is ready to play, Flores will likely see most of the time at first base. 12-team Mixed: $8, 15-team Mixed: $16; 12-team NL: Rostered

Brendan Rodgers, Rockies: Rodgers, profiled two weeks ago, gets another mention as he began a rehab assignment at High-A Spokane on Monday. He underwent surgery in March to repair a capsule tear in his left (non-throwing) shoulder that was expected to sideline him for the season, but he looks to be back in early-August. Rodgers figures to take close to the full 20 days allotted to him on rehab before he returns. Once active, Rodgers should retake his role as the starting second baseman. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (same spec injury return bid)

THIRD BASE

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Reds: The Reds continued the rookie pipeline, calling up CES on Monday. Encarnacion-Strand slashed .331/.405/.637 with 20 homers, 65 runs, 62 RBI and two stolen bases at Triple-A Louisville to earn the promotion. The key for CES is limiting strikeouts, something he did a better job with this year in the minors, enabling him to showcase his talent. Encarnacion-Strand doesn't have a set position and is likely best suited to DH, but he should see time at both corner infield spots as well and maybe some in the outfield. He is playing daily as of now but will need to hit well to stay in the lineup given the other available options in Cincy. CES brings the potential for potent power. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16

Andruw Monasterio, Brewers: With Brian Anderson (back) recently joining Rowdy Tellez (forearm) on the 10-day injured list, the Brewers have turned to Owen Miller and Monasterio as their primary options at the two corner-infield spots. Monasterio has hit in four straight games and could provide a solid batting average and on-base percentage with some counting stats, but don't expect much in the power department. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Mark Vientos, Mets: Vientos, up for a month earlier this season, was promoted Friday with Starling Marte (migraine) landing on the IL. He played in just 16 games during his month-long stint in the majors with a .178/.224/.244 slash line in 49 plate appearances. Vientos has had much more success in the minors, posting a 1.000 OPS with 16 home runs and 50 runs batted in over 264 plate appearances. He should see at-bats as a righty DH against southpaws. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

SHORTSTOP

Danny Mendick, Mets: Mendick was recalled Saturday with Luis Guillorme (calf) landing on the 10-day injured list. He will fill a backup infielder role for the Mets. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Liover Peguero, Pirates: Peguero, drafted in 2017 by Arizona, was promoted by Pittsburgh on Monday. He earned the call-up after beginning the 2023 campaign at Double-A Altoona but was promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis in early July. Over 76 minor-league games this year, Peguero slashed .256/.330/.458 with 13 home runs, 54 runs, 38 RBI and 21 steals. He should see the bulk of the starts at shortstop for the Pirates, with Nick Gonzales focusing more on second base. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

OUTFIELD

Jake Cave, Phillies: Cave was promoted by the Phillies on Friday with Drew Ellis sent to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He hasn't done much in his prior 20 games in the majors but started in left field Friday. Cave could see some more starts there with Kyle Schwarber used at designated hitter and Bryce Harper at first base. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Jackson Chourio, Brewers: Chourio, one of the top prospects in baseball, has started to rake at Double-A Biloxi. His current hot streak has upped his numbers across the board as he has shown the skills that have made him a highly-regard prospect. Chourio has now racked up 13 homers, 16 doubles and 22 stolen bases over 75 games -- and he still will not turn 20 years old until next March. His MLB debut likely won't come until next year, but he is a prime stash candidate if not selected in your leagues already and he might get a September cup of coffee. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (very early stash bid)

Jonny DeLuca, Dodgers: DeLuca, a 25th-round selection from 2019, was up with the Dodgers for 10 days earlier in the month. He lost his roster spot last week when the Dodgers signed Jake Marisnick, but now he's back with Marisnick (hamstring) landing on the injured list. DeLuca should see some starts in the outfield against left-handed pitching and brings a combination of power and speed with him to the majors. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Sal Frelick, Brewers: Frelick, profiled early this month after his return from April 25 surgery to repair the UCL in his left thumb, gets another mention as he was promoted Saturday. He had been on fire recently at Triple-A Nashville, going 9-for-22 with a home run, two doubles, eight RBI, two stolen bases and a 2:0 BB:K over his last five games. Prior to being sidelined, Frelick slashed just .232/.317/.321 in 13 games for Nashville. However, a combination of injuries and poor performances in the Brewers' outfield have allowed Frelick, who has raked in every step up the ladder since he was drafted in the first round in 2021, to make his MLB debut. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

Avisail Garcia, Marlins: Garcia began a rehab assignment with Double-A Pensacola on July 18, going hitless in three at-bats with a hit-by-pitch and two strikeouts while serving as the designated hitter. The veteran outfielder has been sidelined since late April with back tightness and encountered a setback on his initial rehab assignment in early June. Signed to a four-year, $53 million contract by the Marlins in Nov. 2021, he's struggled so far in Miami with a .188/.243/.333 slash line over 76 plate appearances this season after hitting .224 with only eight home runs last year. Once active, presuming no further setbacks, Garcia should see playing time in the outfield corners. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (injury spec return bid)

Taylor Kohlwey, Padres: Kohlwey was promoted by the Padres on Tuesday. He posted an .814 OPS with nine homers and 10 steals in 78 games this season at Triple-A El Paso to earn his first call-up at 28 years old. Kohlwey provides San Diego with outfield depth. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Forrest Wall, Braves: Wall was promoted Tuesday and showed his value as a pinch-runner Saturday stealing two bases. He stole 45 bases in 78 games for Triple-A Gwinnett this season before earning his first MLB call-up. Wall will primarily serve as a pinch-runner and late-game defensive replacement covering all three outfield spots. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7 (stolen base potential)