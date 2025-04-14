Tyler Alexander News: Struggles mightily in first loss

Alexander (1-1) took the loss Monday against the Tigers after giving up eight runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks in four innings. He struck out two.

Alexander threw just one clean inning Monday, but his throwing error in the fourth inning at least resulted in each of Detroit's four runs scored in the frame to go unearned in the box score. Although the error also prevented his ERA from ballooning to a much higher figure, Alexander still holds a 4.32 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and a troublesome 14:10 K:BB over 16.2 innings (three starts) to begin the season. A banged-up Brewers pitching staff should keep the left-hander in the rotation for at least one more turn, and Alexander is tentatively scheduled to take the mound against the Athletics this weekend.