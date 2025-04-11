Tyler Wade News: Joins active roster

The Padres selected Wade's contract from Triple-A El Paso on Friday.

With Jake Cronenworth (rib) headed for the injured list, the Padres will bring Wade back onto their major-league roster in order to make up for lost infield depth. The 30-year-old appeared in 90 games for San Diego last season, slashing .217/.285/.239 with eight RBI across 155 plate appearances and logging eight steals. Matt Waldron (oblique) was transferred to the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.