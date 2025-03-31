Tyrone Taylor News: Idle against right-hander again
Taylor is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.
For the second game in a row, Taylor will hit the bench while the opposition sends a right-hander to the mound. The Mets' center-field situation appears to be fluid, but for now, Jose Siri may be a slightly favored option over Taylor after Siri made an impact in his team debut Saturday in Houston by going 0-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored.
