Victor Robles Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2025 at 12:47pm

The Mariners transferred Robles (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Casey Lawrence, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Tacoma. Robles' timeline for a return won't be affected by the move, as he's not expected back from his fractured left shoulder until around midseason.

