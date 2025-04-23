Victor Robles Injury: Moved to 60-day IL
The Mariners transferred Robles (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.
The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Casey Lawrence, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Tacoma. Robles' timeline for a return won't be affected by the move, as he's not expected back from his fractured left shoulder until around midseason.
