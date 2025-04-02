Victor Robles News: Drives in two-run double

Robles went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Tigers.

Robles got the Mariners on the board in the second inning with a double to center that brought J.P. Crawford and Dylan Moore across home plate. It was Robles' first RBIs since Opening Day against the Athletics, and the 27-year-old is on a five-game hit streak in which he's gone 6-for-21 with three doubles and two RBI.