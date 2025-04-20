Victor Vodnik Injury: Lands on injured list

The Rockies placed Vodnik on the 15-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to April 17, due to right shoulder inflammation.

The right-hander presumably began experiencing the inflammation following his last appearance Wednesday against the Dodgers, during which he struck out three and walked two in a scoreless inning. Vodnik and Seth Halvorsen have a save apiece for the Rockies this year, and the latter could see more chances while Vodnik is sidelined. Zach Agnos was added to the big-league roster in a corresponding move but is likely to fill a low-leverage role in his first stint in the majors.