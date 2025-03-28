Fantasy Baseball
Victor Vodnik headshot

Victor Vodnik News: Takes loss against Rays

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Vodnik (0-1) allowed a solo home run Friday against the Rays as the Rockies fell 3-2. He struck out one.

Vodnik is a candidate to close games out for the Rockies, but his 2025 debut will do him no favors. Outfield Kameron Misner jumped on the first pitch he saw from Vodnik and sent it over the fence in right for a walk-off winner for Tampa in their first game at Steinbrenner Field. Vodnik had nine saves in 2024, but also blew six as well.

