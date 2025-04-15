Wade Miley Injury: Closing in on rehab assignment

Miley (elbow) will throw three innings in an extended spring training game Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

If that goes well, he could be cleared to begin a formal rehab assignment. Miley is working his way back from a hybrid UCL repair he had on his left elbow last May. The lefty is on a minor-league contract but has a good chance to make starts for the Reds eventually if he shows he's healthy and pitches well.