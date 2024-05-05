NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Alex Cobb, Giants: Cobb, on the 60-day IL due to a hip injury, was also recently shut down after experiencing soreness in his pitching shoulder. He was just cleared to begin a throwing program and will ramp back up to start a rehab assignment. The right-hander will be eligible for activation in late May, but it's too soon to know whether he might have a shot to be ready at that time. Once Cobb is ready to return, he'll have a battle to regain a rotation spot - especially if Blake Snell (thigh) comes back before him as expected. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (early spec return bid)

Braxton Garrett, Marlins: Garrett allowed one hit and three walks while striking out three over five scoreless innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday. He got his pitch count up to 61 and averaged 90.7 MPH with his sinker, which is right in line with his normal velocity. Wednesday's outing should be his final tuneup before returning from the 15-day injured list to make his season debut with the Marlins. Garrett has spent all season on the shelf while recovering from a left shoulder impingement and experienced a case of "dead arm" following an Apr. 15 bullpen session. The issue prompted the Marlins to temporarily pause Garrett's rehab assignment before he appeared last Friday for Jacksonville. He'll step right back into the big-league rotation. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (return bid)

Josiah Gray, Nationals: Gray, sidelined since his Apr. 6 start with a right elbow/forearm flexor strain, tossed about 35 pitches in Saturday's bullpen session marking the first time he's thrown off a mound since being sidelined. He's set for another bullpen appearance next Tuesday and Wednesday and will need a few more sessions before beginning a rehab assignment. Gray is looking at an activation around the end of May if all goes according to plan. He went 0-2 with a 14.04 ERA in two starts before being sidelined. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7 (same early spec return bid)

Cade Horton, Cubs: Horton, Chicago's top pitching prospect, was promoted this week from Double-A Tennessee to Triple-A Iowa. He only lasted 16.1 frames across four starts with Tennessee, but was dominant in those innings with a 1.10 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 18:2 K:BB. Horton, a first-rounder from 2022, is coming off a 2023 which saw him collect a 2.65 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 117:27 K:BB over 88.1 innings at three levels while topping out at Double-A. The 6-foot-1 righty boasts a mid-90s fastball that regularly touches 98. Horton also boasts one of the best sliders in the minors with a high-spin mid-80s offering. He also uses a changeup and curveball and is likely to push to debut for the Cubs sometime this summer. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (early stash bid, up your bid if you think he is promoted by early July)

Tylor Megill, Mets: Megill left his season debut on Mar. 31 after four innings due to right shoulder discomfort, which turned out to be a strain. He made his second rehab start Thursday, this one at Double-A Binghamton and gave up one run on two hits while striking out four in 2.2 innings and 51 pitches. Megill tossed a pair of scoreless innings while fanning six during his first start at High-A Brooklyn last Saturday. He should make one or two more rehab outing to allow him to be to be fully stretched out by the middle of May. Jose Butto has pitched well in Megill's stead, so it remains to be safe if the latter will work as a starter or reliever. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5 (same early spec return bid)

Roddery Munoz, Marlins: Munoz was promoted from Triple-A Jacksonville to start Wednesday. He conceded one run on three hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over six innings to earn his first big-league win. Munoz hadn't found much success in the minors with an 8.62 ERA and 1.84 WHIP across 15.2 frames, yet has surprisingly been excellent his first two starts in the bigs. He's certainly pitched well enough to earn another start, though his opportunity to do so may depend on what Miami decides to with Braxton Garrett (shoulder) ready to return to the rotation and Jesus Luzardo (elbow) not far behind. 2-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

David Peterson, Mets: Peterson, who underwent left hip surgery during the offseason and is on the 60-day IL, made his first rehab start last Sunday with Low-A St. Lucie. He produced two scoreless innings where he struck out five, then managed another three shutout frames on Friday with four Ks. Peterson's next rehab outing should be at Double-A Binghamton. Eligible to be activated on May 27, he struck out 128 in 111 innings last year, but walked 50 and posted a 5.03 ERA after a solid 2022. Peterson's performance during what will be a month-long rehab stint as well as the state of the Mets' rotation by late May will likely determine whether he reclaims a starting spot or is eased back into the mix as a multi-inning reliever. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5 (early spec return bid)

Colin Rea, Brewers: Rea is 3-0 after earning the win Wednesday over Tampa Bay as he gave up four hits and two walks while fanning five over six scoreless innings. It's been a strong start for the 33-year-old right-hander who posted a 4.55 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 26 appearances - 22 of those starts - last year for the Brewers. Rea has held opponents to one run or fewer in four of his six outings to lower his ERA to 2.67 with a 1.22 WHIP and 23:11 K:BB across 33.2 innings. With Wade Miley joining Brandon Woodruff on the season-ending injury list and DL Hall also sidelined, Rea is locked into a starting spot. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: Rostered

Christian Scott, Mets: As noted last week, the Mets are in the middle of a stretch of 13 games in 13 days. They're going with a six-man rotation during the short-term, resulting in Scott's promotion for at least a spot start Saturday against Tampa. The fifth-round draft pick from 2021 allowed one run on five hits and a walk while striking out six in 6.2 innings in that outing. And with Adrian Houser moved to the bullpen for now, he'll likely remain in the rotation. Scott finished last season at Double-A Binghamton while posting a 2.47 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 77:8 K:BB in 62 innings. Despite a strong spring, he began 2024 at Triple-A Syracuse with a 36:7 K:BB, 3.20 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 36:6 K:BB covering 25.1 frames over five starts. Scott was expected to be in the big-league rotation sometime this summer, but has ended up forcing an earlier call-up. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16

Hayden Wesneski, Cubs: Wesneski opened the season in the Chicago pen before being sent to the minors. He was promoted late last month to replace Jordan Wicks (forearm) in the Cubs' rotation. With Kyle Hendricks (back) and Justin Steele (hamstring) also on the 15-day IL, Wesneski made his second start last Friday against the Brewers where he gave up three hits and two walks while striking out eight over 6.1 scoreless innings. He's made his case to remain in the rotation, but could be shifted back to the bullpen or sent down with Hendricks, Wicks and/or Steele due back soon. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Bryse Wilson, Brewers: Wilson, who has excelled as a reliever, has at least temporarily moved into the team's rotation. He conceded one run on four hits and two walks through six innings Monday while fanning six after tossing 4.1 in his previous appearance. Wilson shouldn't face many restrictions with his workload moving forward if the Brewers opt to keep him more permanently as a starter. Wade Miley's season-ending elbow injury creates a long-term hole in the Milwaukee rotation, though Jakob Junis (shoulder) and DL Hall (knee) will eventually return and could push Wilson back to the bullpen. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

RELIEF PITCHER

Ryan Walker, Giants: Walker, whose advanced metrics including a high BABIP last year boded for additional success this season, has become a key reliever for the Giants. After appearing in 49 games following his late-May promotion last year, he's already been called upon 17 times in 2024. The right-hander is putting together a solid season in a versatile role where he's opened and relieved en route to a 2.65 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB with three holds across 17 innings. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

CATCHER

Yasmani Grandal, Pirates: Grandal, dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot since early March, participated in back-to-back games this past week to pave the way for his activation Friday. That was the last return threshold for the rehab assignment that began Apr. 16 at Triple-A Indianapolis. Henry Davis enjoyed a strong spring, but hasn't carried that over to the regular season. Joey Bart has proven the better option behind the plate, and his hot play has allowed Pittsburgh to slow play Grandal's return. His career has gone south the last few seasons, though he should be back with the parent club shortly and could platoon with Davis behind the plate and start against southpaws. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (upped return bid)

Blake Sabol, Giants: Sabol was promoted Saturday and could be in line for immediate playing time. The promotion corresponds with San Francisco placing Patrick Bailey on the 7-day concussion IL. Sabol logged 21 games for Triple-A Sacramento and slashed .243/.378/.324 with three doubles, 16 walks, one homer and six RBI over 91 plate appearances. He played in 110 games for the Giants last season and finished with a .235 average with 13 home runs and 44 RBI. With Bailey out and Tom Murphy undergoing an MRI on his knee Sunday, Sabol looks like the de facto starting catcher. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

DESIGNATED HITTER

Matt Carpenter, Cardinals: Carpenter, sidelined with a strained right oblique since Apr. 4, was sent to Double-A to begin a rehab assignment. He made the Cards' Opening Day roster following a strong spring where he hit .346 with five doubles, a homer and five RBI in 13 games prior to suffering the injury. Carpenter had progressed to swinging - both off a tee and soft toss - while taking infield practice, but received a platelet-rich plasma injection for his strained right oblique on Apr. 23. He resumed hitting on the field and progressed to batting practice, paving the way for the rehab assignment. If all goes well, Carpenter could rejoin the team in mid-May and play at DH with Nolan Gorman and Alec Burleson struggling and possibly also at first base. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6 (same early spec return bid)

FIRST BASE

Tyler Black, Brewers: Black was promoted from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday. After slashing .303/.393/.525 with five homers and three steals across 117 plate appearances in 25 games this season at Triple-A, he provides the Brewers an additional option at first and third. The lefty-hitting Black figures to challenge Jake Bauers for starts at first and Joey Ortiz at third against right-handed starters. As we said in our preseason outlook, scouting reports and hard-hit metrics suggest his game power will be capped at around 15-20 home runs in the majors, but he has a good enough eye at the plate and his 55 stolen bases on 67 attempts last year show his speed. Black should also earn starts at DH as Milwaukee will look to get his bat and quickness in the lineup. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (based on stolen base potential)

SECOND BASE

Vidal Brujan/Nick Gordon, Marlins: Brujan and Gordon are in line for additional playing time with the Marlins trading Luis Arraez to the Padres. Brujan, who had been receiving most of his current playing time at third with Jake Burger (oblique) out and shortstop with Tim Anderson (thumb) sidelined, should earn most of the starts at the keystone now that Arraez has been dealt. He's historically struggled offensively, so tread carefully. Gordon hasn't been much better batting, so the same advice applies here. But if targeting one, Brujan gets the initial larger bump in value. Brujan - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team-NL: $7; Gordon - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team-NL: $5

THIRD BASE

Miles Mastrobuoni/Andruw Monasterio: The Cubs and Brewers each called up backup utility infielders. Mastrobuoni replaces Matt Mervis on the Chicago roster while Monasterio was promoted to take the place of Joey Wiemer (knee) in Milwaukee. Each will fill in at second, short and third while with their respective parent clubs. Both - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $5

SHORTSTOP

Tyler Fitzgerald, Giants: Fitzgerald has carved out a super-utility role for the Giants aided by his defensive flexibility. His offense peaked in the minors last year as he went 34-for-37 on steal attempts across all levels and slashed .292/.365/.511 with 22 home runs and 78 RBI between Double-A and Triple-A. Fitzgerald doesn't play daily, so this is almost solely for NL-only leagues and some DFS formats. He's been productive when in the lineup while displaying his offensive ability. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $7

Edmundo Sosa, Phillies: Sosa may be the primary shortstop while Trea Turner (strained left hamstring) is on the shelf for at least six weeks. Bryson Stott could shift over from second in platoon lineups against right-handed pitching, opening the keystone for Whit Merrifield. For now, Sosa looks like the beneficiary of Turner's absence. After a poor 2023, he's gotten off to a strong start while filling in at second, short and third. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9

OUTFIELD

Jordan Beck, Rockies: Beck, taken by Colorado 38th overall in 2022, was promoted to the bigs on Tuesday with Nolan Jones (back) landing on the IL. He earned the call-up by doing well at Triple-A Albuquerque, where he slashed .307/.405/.594 in 121 plate appearances while slugging five homers and going 5-for-5 on stolen-base attempts. Beck dominated as an older batter with a hitter-friendly home park at High-A Spokane. He produced a .292/.378/.566 line with 20 home runs, 11 steals and a 20.8 percent strikeout rate from 76 appearances before moving up to Double-A where he struggled. Pushed to Triple-A to start 2024, he proved his High-A performance was no fluke. Beck has swing-and-miss concerns, though his raw power should certainly play well at Coors Field if he can make enough contact, which also would allow him to use his speed on the basepaths. He should appear daily in either left or right field. 12-team Mixed: $7, 15-team Mixed: $14; 12-team NL: $22 (speed/power potential)

Dylan Carlson, Cardinals: Carlson, who sprained the AC joint in his left shoulder on Mar. 25, kicked off a rehab assignment at Triple-A Memphis Wednesday. After logging nine innings in the field Friday, he was activated Sunday. Originally sidelined from swinging, Carlson completed an extensive ramp-up program, which included batting practice from both sides of the plate. He was slated to be the Opening Day starter in center after an excellent spring, but was shut down for over two weeks following a Mar. 29 cortisone injection in his left shoulder. Victor Scott failed to grab a hold of the job and Mike Siani is a placeholder while Tommy Edman (wrist) is still sidelined, allowing Carlson to regain the role until Edman is back. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (same return bid)

TJ Friedl, Reds: Friedl was profiled the last two weeks and gets another mention as he was sent to Triple-A Louisville Thursday to begin a rehab assignment. He suffered a fractured right wrist diving for a ball midway through spring training and was set to miss 4-to-6 weeks. Friedl will need a week or two on that assignment before being ready to rejoin the Reds around the second week of May. He became a fantasy darling last season with a .279/.352/.467 line, 18 homers and 27 steals in 556 plate appearances. Once active, Friedl projects to be the Reds' everyday center fielder. 12-team Mixed: $7, 15-team Mixed: $14; 12-team NL: $22 (same early spec return bid)

Dane Myers, Marlins: Myers was promoted last Sunday with Avisail Garcia (hamstring) going on the IL. He got the call despite not doing that well at Triple-A Jacksonville with a .659 OPS and 31.8 percent strikeout rate through 25 games after a big effort there last year. While in the majors, Myers will likely be deployed primarily against southpaws behind Miami's outfield trio of Jazz Chisholm, Jesus Sanchez and Nick Gordon - all of whom hit left-handed. If he remains at the plate, the offense-starved Marlins could continue to give Myers playing time - especially with Nick Gordon and Jesus Sanchez struggling. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6