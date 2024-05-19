NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Ty Blach, Rockies: Blach, mainly working out of the pen, started May 12 in place of Peter Lambert. He allowed one run on seven hits and struck out two without walking a batter over five innings to earn the win. And then on Saturday, Blach took the loss after giving up six runs on seven hits and one walk through three frames. The 33-year-old posted a 3.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB across 18 innings and five appearances in 2024 prior to this start. Blach could be moved to the pen or remain in the rotation, though he's lost the security in the rotation even with Kyle Freeland (elbow) not close to returning. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Cade Cavalli, Nationals: Cavalli, out since March 2023 Tommy John surgery and profiled last week, gets another mention as he's ready for a rehab assignment in the Florida Complex League. He progressed to this stage by throwing live bullpen sessions following non-live sessions. Cavalli will likely require the full 30 days on his assignment, putting his return towards the end of June. He pairs his fastball with a plus curveball, above-average slider and a decent fourth pitch changeup, yet has experienced control issues before and may struggle with his command when he comes back. Cavalli may boast the best stuff and upside on the team's roster, making him certainly worthy of being an add. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (slightly upped early spec return bid)

Robert Gasser, Brewers: Gasser, profiled when first promoted, has hit the ground running having only allowed one run through 11 innings from his first two starts after posting a 5.25 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB through three outings with Triple-A Nashville. Gasser looks to be a staple in the rotation with DL Hall slated to move to the bullpen when he returns and Wade Miley (elbow) out for the season. He got off to a late start after a bone spur in his elbow sidelined him for the first several weeks of the season, possibly impacting his Triple-A numbers. As our preseason outlook noted, what Gasser lacks in quality offerings (zero plus pitches, 92 MPH average fastball velocity) he makes up for in quantity as he threw over 100 four-seamers, changeups, curveballs, cutters, sinkers, sliders and sweepers at Triple-A. As a result, he could stick in the Brewers' rotation. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16 (upped bid from prior)

DL Hall, Brewers: Hall, sidelined for nearly a month with a left knee sprain, began a rehab assignment with Single-A Wisconsin Sunday. Acquired from the Orioles in the Corbin Burnes deal, he failed to last four innings in each of his last two appearances before being sidelined while producing a 7.71 ERA, 2.27 WHIP and 13:10 K:BB over 16.1 innings. With Robert Gasser now in the rotation joined by Bryse Wilson, Hall will probably move when he returns to the pen as a long-inning reliever where he's likely best suited. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $4 (early spec return bid)

Elieser Hernandez, Dodgers: LA called up Hernandez to start Wednesday. He tossed six innings, striking out three while conceding three earned runs on four hits and one walk. Hernandez earned the promotion by covering at least five frames in each of his previous five starts at Triple-A with a 2.45 ERA during that stretch. His career numbers in the majors leave a lot to be desired and he'll move into a long-relief role with the Dodgers while with the parent club. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Tylor Megill, Mets: Megill, who left his season debut on Mar. 31 after four innings due to right shoulder discomfort, will return to the Mets' active roster and start Monday. Jose Butto was sent back down to Triple-A Syracuse Wednesday while Joey Lucchesi lasted four-plus innings in a start Wednesday before being demoted. Megill performed well over his four minor-league rehab starts across stops at High-A Brooklyn, Double-A Binghamton and Syracuse while striking out 23 and only giving up one earned run on nine hits and one walk in 14 innings. New York also is getting David Peterson back, so Megill will need to pitch well to keep the spot. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (upped return bid)

David Peterson, Mets: Peterson, who underwent left hip surgery over the offseason and on the 60-day IL, moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton Tuesday. He threw five shutout innings and allowed five hits while striking out eight. The 28-year-old southpaw made three rehab starts for Single-A St. Lucie, where he posted a dazzling 16:1 K:BB over 8.2 scoreless innings before moving up the ladder. Peterson should next start for Triple-A Syracuse and could be an option when eligible to return May 27 if the Mets go with a six-man rotation, even with Tylor Megill coming back as Kodai Senga will be out at least another month. If not, he could be eased back in as a multi-inning reliever. Peterson struck out 128 in 111 innings last year, but walked 50 and posted a 5.03 ERA after a solid 2022. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (slightly upped spec return bid)

Eduardo Rodriguez, Diamondbacks: E-Rod has been sidelined all season with tightness in his pitching shoulder and was mentioned last week. He's here again as he extended his throwing program out to 60 feet from 45 last week. Rodriguez started throwing after his MRI on May 8 showed healing in his left shoulder. The left-hander had shown progression, yet was shut down from throwing in mid-April after he experienced renewed tightness. Rodriguez was signed to a four-year, $74 million contract with the Diamondbacks in December of 2023 and will require a lengthy build-up period before embarking on a minor-league rehab assignment, so he's likely at least a month away from making his season debut. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same early spec return bid)

Jordan Wicks, Cubs: Wicks, on the shelf since Apr. 28 with a left forearm strain, will begin a rehab assignment after throwing two more bullpen sessions. Given that he was sidelined almost a month, he may need two-to-three starts before being ready to rejoin the Cubs. Prior to getting injured, Wicks posted a 4.70 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 28:9 K:BB over 23 innings before hitting the IL so it wouldn't seem to be definite he'll be reinserted into the Cubs' rotation once ready. But with Kyle Hendricks struggling, Wicks could be the odd man out. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early spec return bid)

RELIEF PITCHER

Jalen Beeks, Rockies: Beeks has notched saves in four of his last five appearances. Those four represent his season total to go along with one hold, a 2.21 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP across 20.1 innings. On the flipside, Beeks is sporting a 14:11 K:BB and that casts serious doubt on how long he'll be able to find success in high-leverage situations. Justin Lawrence and Tyler Kinley also remain in the closer mix, though Beeks has put himself in the discussion moving forward. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Reed Garrett/Adam Ottavino, Mets: Edwin Diaz blew two saves this week and allowed four runs in the ninth inning Saturday that ultimately cost the Mets the game. He conceded 10 runs over his last eight appearances covering 8.1 frames and may work in low-leverage spots until he rediscovers his command and control. While that happens, Garrett and Ottavino look to be the top candidates to step in at closer with the latter having experience in the role and the former a revelation this season. Jorge Lopez could also factor in. Garrett - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Ottavino - 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (based on him closing)

Sean Hjelle, Giants: Hjelle has been decent in May by giving up two runs on 11 hits with a 14:0 K:BB over 10 innings across his last seven appearances. He's currently at a 2.81 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 17:1 K:BB with a pair of holds through 16 frames as a multi-inning relief option. Hjelle has struggled during his prior stints in the majors, but maybe he and the team has found a role that suits him best. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Nick Martinez, Reds: Martinez has been phenomenal in a long-relief role for the Reds. He pitched five shutout innings in relief while allowing one hit and striking out four to pick up the win Thursday. Martinez has impressed with an 0.87 ERA to go along with a 9:2 K:BB through 10.1 frames in May after moving from the rotation. With Nick Lodolo on the 15-day injured list and set to miss at least two weeks, Martinez could move into a more traditional starting role when that spot becomes available again next week. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Trevor Megill, Brewers: Megill was profiled three weeks ago after he notched his first career save, pitching the ninth after Joel Payamps faced the better part of the Pirates order in the eighth. The changing of the guard as closer has continued forward as he's registered five saves in his last six contests - including four straight. Megill's role at the back end of the Milwaukee bullpen while Devin Williams (back) heals seems to now be fairly set as he's only conceded two runs on nine hits with a 16:3 K:BB in 12.2 innings and 12 appearances. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16 (up if desperate for saves)

A.J. Puk, Marlins: Puk, sidelined since Apr. 20 with shoulder fatigue, was activated Monday. He kicked off a rehab stint on May 3, which lasted four appearances. The left-hander broke camp as a member of the Miami rotation after a solid spring, but went on the IL after turning in a 9.22 ERA and 2.63 WHIP over four starts. Puk will work out of the bullpen and initially settle into a high-leverage role in front of closer Tanner Scott, as evidenced in his save on Tuesday. He experienced more success out of the bullpen last season with a 3.97 ERA and 15 saves across 56.2 innings. With Miami struggling, Scott could be dealt and potentially leave the closer role to Puk or Andrew Nardi. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (up if think he eventually closes)

Devin Williams, Brewers: Williams, shut down during spring training due to multiple stress fractures in his back, threw Saturday for the first time since being diagnosed with the injury. The 29-year-old still has a long way to go before the Brewers can think about sending him out on a minor-league rehab assignment, yet he's certainly trending in the right direction. Milwaukee has run through a few closers with Williams with Trevor Megill the most effective, with the former expected to rejoin the Brewers' bullpen near the All-Star break. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (very early spec return bid)

CATCHER

Curt Casali/Blake Sabol, Giants: Casali signed a one-year deal to return to the Giants – where he played in 2021-22 - on Wednesday to provide the team catching depth with Patrick Bailey (concussion) and Tom Murphy (knee) out. He spent all season with the Cubs' Triple-A affiliate, where he slashed .362/.489/.551 with 11 RBI from 88 at-bats. Sabol, profiled two weeks ago, gets another mention as Bailey landed back on the IL this week. He played 21 games for Triple-A Sacramento, where he produced a .243/.378/.324 line alongside three doubles, 16 walks, one homer and six RBI. Sabol should hold down the starter spot until Bailey is able to return. Casali - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Sabol - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

DESIGNATED HITTER

Gary Sanchez, Brewers: Sanchez, who also qualifies at catcher, has gotten steady playing time against left-handed pitching by either spelling William Contreras behind the plate or at DH. He's recently swung the bat going 8-for-29 with three homers and a .959 OPS in his last nine games. Overall, Sanchez is slashing .234/.314/.506 with 13 RBI and 11 runs scored through 86 plate appearances and is worth a look in two-catcher mixed as well as single leagues and in DFS if a southpaw is on the bump. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (in two-catcher leagues)

FIRST BASE

Jake Bauers/Owen Miller, Brewers: Bauers and Miller, called up from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, are filling in at first while Rhys Hoskins (hamstring) is sidelined the next few weeks. It should be a simple platoon with Bauers starting against righties and Miller versus southpaws. Miller can also fill in at second and third while Bauers has received playing time in the outfield. After a slow start, Bauers has started to heat up and should provide power, though is a batting average risk. Bauers - 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14; Miller - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Tristan Gray, Marlins: Gray was promoted from Triple-A Jacksonville last Sunday. He slashed .227/.301/.523 with 10 home runs and 23 RBI through 143 at-bats prior to getting his first big-league call-up of 2024. Gray is behind Josh Bell and Jake Burger at first, yet could appear at the other infield positions. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

SECOND BASE

Vidal Brujan, Marlins: Brujan is operating as the Marlins' everyday shortstop while Tim Anderson is on the shelf with lower-back tightness. He's been involved at second and third base due to injuries, so this development isn't a major stretch for him. Brujan has hit better than expected and should be a regular starter at one of those other positions - and even when Anderson is projected to return later this week. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Xavier Edwards, Marlins: Edwards, out since early-March with a bacterial infection in his left foot, began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville Saturday. As this is his first game action since being sidelined, he'll require time in the minors - possibly a few weeks - to knock off the rust before the Marlins consider adding him to the roster. Contact and speed remain Edwards' best attributes. With Luis Arraez in San Diego and the Marlins building for the future, they could provide Edwards consistent playing time. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (early spec return bid)

Miguel Vargas, Dodgers: Vargas was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday. After playing second base for LA last year before being demoted midseason due to his struggles, he's been used exclusively in left field with Oklahoma City and has slashed .295/.437/.583 with eight homers, 39 RBI and eight stolen bases. With Jason Heyward also back in LA, Vargas replaced James Outman on the roster and/or the lineup. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (if you believe his minor-league play carries forward)

THIRD BASE

Enrique Hernandez/Miguel Rojas, Dodgers: Max Muncy was placed on the 10-day IL Friday with a right oblique strain suffered Thursday in batting practice. While he's sidelined, Hernandez - who started at third Friday and Saturday - and Rojas are expected to fill in at the hot corner. Chris Taylor could also factor in the mix. Hernandez gets the primary short-term bump as Rojas had been seeing semi-consistent playing time, though Gavin Lux seems to have grabbed a hold of the starting role at second. Hernandez - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team-NL: $7; Rojas - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team-NL: $5

Joey Ortiz, Brewers: Ortiz, who also came over to Milwaukee in the Corbin Burnes deal, has gotten hot at the plate while securing the team's third base job. He's gone 18-for-53 with all five of his home runs, 12 RBI and 10 runs coming in his last 24 days through May 18. The 25-year-old is slashing .294/.392/.549 with five homers, 15 RBI, 15 runs scored and a steal through 39 games this season. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team-NL: $16

Mark Vientos, Mets: The Mets' offensive struggles resulted in the recall of Vientos from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday. This is his second ML stint this year, the first occurring in April due to Starling Marte being placed on the bereavement list. Vientos is expected to stick this time and will get work at DH, but mainly at third due to Brett Baty's offensive struggles. Through 31 outings at Triple-A, Vientos slashed .284/.376/.500 with six homers and 30 RBI. He should start at least against lefties, and will receive additional at-bats if he hits well. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11

SHORTSTOP

Marco Luciano, Giants: Luciano was promoted from Triple-A Sacramento Tuesday. He spent the entire season there, where he registered a .266/.399/.344 line with 20 RBI across 158 plate appearances. Luciano's defense is far ahead of his offense, especially since his power hasn't carried over to the upper levels. He gives the Giants additional infield depth - specifically at shortstop - taking the roster spot of Patrick Bailey (concussion). 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $5

Geraldo Perdomo, Diamondbacks: Perdomo, who underwent surgery to repair a torn right meniscus in early-April and profiled last week, is back here as he's started to take live at-bats, hit in the cages and field ground balls. This is a continuation of the activity he started the prior week. Next up, per manager Torey Lovullo, is getting spikes on Perdomo's feet and having him run, cut, make turns and the agility to start and stop. After which, he could progress to a rehab assignment. Blaze Alexander has ably stepped in while Perdomo was sidelined, yet has slumped the last few weeks. Perdomo should regain his starting role once he returns, which is likely the last week of May. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team-NL: $7 (same early spec return bid)

Masyn Winn, Cardinals: Winn was only hitting .162 as of May 5, but has found his stroke since going 12-for-39 in 12 games with eight runs scored, three of his four homers from the season, eight RBI and a 10:6 BB:K rate. He improved from 2022 to 2023, and looks to be on a similar path. Winn's major stride forward in his K:BB and contact rate should continue to improve his numbers that are still depressed by a low BABIP. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $18 (if not rostered)

OUTFIELD

Kris Bryant, Rockies: Bryant, profiled last week, gets another mention as he played his first rehab game with Triple-A Albuquerque Tuesday. Out since Apr. 13 with back issues, he progressed from infield drills to batting practice and then minor-league game action to pave the way for his return to active duty early this week. Since being sidelined initially, Bryant has endured disc and arthritis issues in his lower back that will likely plague him moving forward and only slashed .149/.273/.255 over 13 games before getting injured. He's dealt with major injury woes in four of the last five years while seeing his numbers decline substantially, so be careful not to overrate once he's back. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (slightly upped return bid)

Sal Frelick, Brewers: After a slow start, Frelick has significantly improved by going 11-for-43 with a pair of homers, seven runs scored and five driven in along with a 10:5 K:BB across 11 outings. He's also appeared at least 10 times in all three outfield spots and is firmly entrenched in the Brewers' starting lineup. Frelick provides excellent defense and projects to be an above-average leadoff hitter down the road. Roll with him while he's hot, but be aware that Garrett Mitchell could return in early June. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: Rostered

Jason Heyward, Dodgers: Heyward, out with lower-back tightness since the start of April, logged seven plate appearances over two games with Triple-A Oklahoma City this week and rejoined the Dodgers on Thursday. Andy Pages initially grabbed a solid hold on the right field spot, though has recently struggled. Heyward started Friday with James Outman sent to Triple-A. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7 (same return bid)

Jacob Hurtubise, Reds: Cincinnati promoted Hurtubise from Triple-A Louisville on Monday. Drafted in 2020, he's just the second graduate of West Point to reach the majors. Hurtubise gives the Reds outfield depth with TJ Friedl (fractured thumb) going on the injured list. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Luis Matos/Heliot Ramos, Giants: Matos was promoted this week with Jung Hoo Lee (shoulder) and Michael Conforto (hamstring) landing on IL to join Jorge Soler (shoulder) and Austin Slater (concussion) on the sidelines. The outfielder was slashing a paltry .218/.309/.355 with three homers, 17 RBI, 13 runs scored and three stolen bases through 31 contests with Triple-A Sacramento prior to his call-up, but has made the most of his chance to show while filling in for Lee in center field. Matos homered in his first start Monday and has produced a whopping 17 RBI in seven contests since being promoted. Ramos was also called up and discussed last week and has similarly done well to cover the injuries noted above going 11-for-37 with five runs and six RBI, though that has come with an 13:3 K:BB. He should continue to pick up consistent playing time while playing well and with the Giants severely shorthanded. Matos - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11, Ramos - 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

Garrett Mitchell, Brewers: Mitchell, on the IL all season after suffering a fractured finger during spring training, is scheduled to begin swinging a bat during the Brewers' upcoming road trip. If all goes well, he should begin a rehab stint after he swings a bat and return in early June. Last year, Mitchell was limited to 19 games after he suffered a labrum tear in his left shoulder. Once active, he could either end up as the fourth outfielder or possibly start in center field and push Sal Frelick to one of the corner spots. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7 (early spec return bid)

Lars Nootbaar, Cardinals: Nootbaar got off to a slow start after returning from the injured list, but is red-hot going 13-for-41 with seven runs scored, three home runs, nine driven in and a 10:7 BB:K. Nootbaar proved last year he can be a productive outfielder by providing some power and speed. Now fully healthy and back producing, he should be in your lineup almost daily. 12-team Mixed: $11, 15-team Mixed: $22; 12-team NL: Rostered

Chris Roller, Brewers: Roller was promoted this week from Triple-A Nashville to cover as outfield depth. This is his first ML promotion and recently returned from an undisclosed injury after slashing .250/.276/.357 in 14 games. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4