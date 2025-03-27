Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Wenceel Perez headshot

Wenceel Perez Injury: Moved to 10-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

The Tigers placed Perez (back) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Perez spent most of spring training rehabbing his lower-back inflammation. Most recently, he received an injection in his back and has already been ruled out for at least another month by president of baseball operations Scott Harris. With Matt Vierling (shoulder) also out, Ryan Kreidler is the favorite to start in center field to begin Detroit's season.

Wenceel Perez
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now