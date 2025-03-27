Wenceel Perez Injury: Moved to 10-day IL
The Tigers placed Perez (back) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Perez spent most of spring training rehabbing his lower-back inflammation. Most recently, he received an injection in his back and has already been ruled out for at least another month by president of baseball operations Scott Harris. With Matt Vierling (shoulder) also out, Ryan Kreidler is the favorite to start in center field to begin Detroit's season.
