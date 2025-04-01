Will Warren News: Tosses five frames

Warren yielded two runs on a hit and four walks over five innings in a no-decision against Arizona on Tuesday. He struck out four during the loss.

The lone hit against Warren was a two-run shot by Corbin Carroll in the third inning. Warren struggled with his command and threw just 46 of 85 pitches for strikes in his 2025 debut. The 25-year-old righty produced a 10.32 ERA over 22.2 innings as a rookie last year and turned in a 5.09 spring ERA. Warren is currently in line to start in Pittsburgh this weekend.